F1 fan faces potential jail time after sneaking into Singapore GP restricted areas

On the 10th of October, a 39-year-old man was charged with trespassing at the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The alleged cases of trespassing occurred on the opening day of the Singapore Grand Prix, on Friday, the 9th of October, as an Indian national by the name of Daver Arish Adil was handed two charges of criminal trespassing.

According to police releases, Adil managed to slip past entry checks despite holding an invalid ticket. Once inside, he pushed his luck even further, infiltrating an off-limits operational zone meant strictly for Singapore GP staff and performing artists.

Singapore Grand Prix © XPB Images

Police quickly caught on, tracking him down and detaining him inside the circuit before placing him under arrest.

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He wasn't the only trespasser at the event, as a 35-year-old was also rounded up by police, with investigations against him currently ongoing.

Now, Adil is learning that gatecrashing a heavily guarded motorsport race comes with a steep price tag. Facing two counts of criminal trespass, he could be handed up to three months behind bars, a fine of up to 1,500 Singapore Dollars, or both for each charge.

Unsurprisingly, local authorities reiterated that they take a zero-tolerance approach to unauthorized entries, warning that breaching event perimeters poses a direct threat to the safety and security of the entire paddock.

Singapore Grand Prix © XPB Images

This is not the first time at the Singapore Grand Prix that a fan has been arrested for trespassing, as at the event last year, an exchange student was also arrested for entering a VIP area and was jailed for four weeks.

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With local authorities and F1 organisers continually ramping up security around the Marina Bay circuit, Adil’s case serves as yet another reminder that trying to catch a free glimpse of Formula 1 in Singapore is a quick way to trade a race weekend for a court date.