F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Start time and full weekend schedule

All the information on the schedule of the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season
F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season

The Singapore Grand Prix is taking place this weekend, and here are all the timings that you need for the 17th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives in Singapore boasting a comfortable 84-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who suffered an engine failure last time out in Malaysia. 

As a result of his heartbreaking retirement, Russell will start from the back of the grid in Singapore due to exceeding his permitted allocation of power unit components, acting as yet another blow to his already fading F1 title hopes. 

You can find all the details on how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix here

The start of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, won by George Russell
The start of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, won by George Russell

When is the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix? 

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix runs from 9-11 October. 

For the first time, Marina Bay will host the sprint weekend format. This consists of a single hour of practice on Friday, before going straight into competitive action with sprint qualifying. 

On Saturday, the sprint race will take place ahead of regular qualifying. 

Sunday’s grand prix will be contested over 62 laps.  

Russell celebrates his win in Singapore last year
Russell celebrates his win in Singapore last year

What are the start times for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix? 

Friday 

16:30-17:30 (local time) / 09:30-10:30 (UK time) - Free Practice 1 
20:30-21:14 (local time) / 13:30-1414 (UK time) - Sprint Qualifying

Saturday 

17:00-18:00 (local time) / 10:00-11:00 (UK time) - Sprint 
21:00-22:00 (local time) / 14:00-15:00 (UK time) - Qualifying 

Sunday

20:00-22:00 (local time) / 13:00-15:00 (UK time) - Race

What is the weather forecast? 

Thundery showers are forecast for all three days of track action in Singapore, meaning there is a chance we could see yet more rain affecting F1 races after the chaos at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

High temperatures are also forecast, meaning there is a chance the Singapore Grand Prix could be declared a ‘Heat Hazard’ race. Such a declaration from F1’s governing body the FIA would make it the second race in a row of this nature, and the fourth race this season. 

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F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Start time and full weekend schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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