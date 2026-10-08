Max Verstappen says Red Bull is 'less stressful' after Christian Horner exit

Max Verstappen makes honest admission about Christian Horner's Red Bull exit.

Max Verstappen won all of his four F1 titles with Christian Horner
Max Verstappen won all of his four F1 titles with Christian Horner

Max Verstappen has admitted life at Red Bull is “less stressful” following Christian Horner’s exit from Formula 1.

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal and CEO following the 2025 British Grand Prix, bringing to an end a 20-year tenure at the helm of the Milton Keynes-based outfit. 

Verstappen may have won all four of his world championships when Horner was in charge but the 28-year-old Dutchman said he prefers the current, non-hostile environment at Red Bull. 

"To be honest, I like to see people get on. It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people,” Verstappen told the Press Association. 

Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"
Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"

"Of course, from the outside, people like it, but honestly between the teams, it is better when you have just a friendly relationship.

"It is not as spicy, but I obviously quite like how things are going at the moment with everyone's behaviour, let's put it like that.

"It is less stressful. We are all leading a stressful life and when you can take a bit of stress out at times, it is good.”

Horner recently found himself back in the F1 headlines after admitting that joining Ferrari would be “the dream” role if he were to return to the sport. 

"He has shown he did a good job. Of course, people spread a lot of rumours and I don't know how much of that is true,” Verstappen said of the speculation linking Horner with Ferrari. 

Verstappen took his 72nd F1 victory in Malaysia
Verstappen took his 72nd F1 victory in Malaysia
© XPB Images

"I don't want to sound rude, but it is also not my problem or concern. He wants to come back and if there is a good opportunity I am sure he will but I don't know where that is going to be.”

Verstappen recently committed his future to Red Bull in a new deal that will keep him at the team until the end of 2030. 

But would the four-time world champion ever be tempted to drive for Ferrari? 

"I only want to win,” Verstappen responded to that question. "I am not a nostalgic type. Do I have a lot of respect for the [Ferrari] brand? Absolutely. But if that means you then commit yourself, and you are driving P5 or P6, what's the point?

"I am very performance-driven, and I have won a lot with this team already. It is a second family at Red Bull, and the challenge of rebuilding is what's driving me."

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F1
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Christian Horner
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is 'less stressful' after Christian Horner exit
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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