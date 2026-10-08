FIA reveals findings of investigation into Bahrain GP ‘software bug’ slammed by F1 drivers

The FIA has revealed its findings after investigating the chaotic start to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Start of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Start of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has revealed its investigation findings into the “software bug” that caused havoc at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

A bug in the power unit software for a wet-weather engine map led to mayhem when several cars encountered issues and were seen crawling around on formation laps ahead of an attempt to start the heavily-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix. 

The start of Sunday’s race at Sepang had to be abandoned while the FIA issued teams with a new software code to be installed into the cars. In total, the race began over an hour and a half later than scheduled. 

The chaos was slammed by drivers, with Williams’ Carlos Sainz saying F1 “needs to have a hard look at” itself in the wake of the unprecedented events. 

The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix was heavily delayed
The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix was heavily delayed

The FIA launched an immediate investigation into what happened and has published its findings ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. 

“The review concluded that some cars running on low engine RPM in certain circuit sectors where a 250kW power reduction was applied experienced a loss of power beyond the original intent and that could not be recovered in those sectors,” an FIA statement read. 

“As a result, the configuration established for the Sepang event will be reinstated for the Singapore Grand Prix should similar weather conditions be expected. Additionally, a further update to the wet weather software will be released for the United States Grand Prix on October 25.  

“The review also recommended that measures would be implemented for testing of the software, recognising that opportunities for testing are limited, to make it robust as possible. The FIA , together with the teams and Power Unit Manufacturers (PUMs), will continue to strengthen Power Unit software testing and verification capabilities, enhancing the overall validation process through independent assessment and collaborative feedback, including input from the supplier of the standardised Electronics Control Unit (ECU). 

“The FIA would like to address comments suggesting that the software had not been tested prior to its deployment. Before implementation, teams and Power Unit manufacturers conducted simulation exercises to validate the software package, which was subsequently tested in full-scale running during Free Practice 1 sessions at both the Belgian Grand Prix and the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton hit trouble on the formation lap
Lewis Hamilton hit trouble on the formation lap

“The FIA would like to recognise and thank all stakeholders amongst the teams, Power Unit manufacturers and the FIA technical team for their diligence and responsiveness during the interruption. Their collective efforts enabled the issue to be identified, addressed and resolved, allowing the race to proceed safely.”

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FIA reveals findings of investigation into Bahrain GP ‘software bug’ slammed by F1 drivers
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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