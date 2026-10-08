Christian Horner’s staggering eight-figure Red Bull F1 payout revealed

Christian Horner received a payout worth more than £67million after he was sacked by the Red Bull Formula 1 team, it has been revealed.

Horner was relieved of his dual role of Red Bull team principal and CEO in the days following the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, bringing an end to his highly-successful 20-year tenure at the helm.

Red Bull Technology Limited’s 2025 financial report declares that Horner was also given £9.029m in “compensation for loss of office” in addition to the payout, taking the 52-year-old Briton’s total package to just over £76m.

Horner’s settlement was finally reached in September 2025.

Christian Horner, ex-Red Bull F1 team boss © XPB Images

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In a recent interview with The Times, Horner confirmed that he had six years remaining on his Red Bull contract when he was fired.

Horner was removed from office over a year after a female employee made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him.

Horner always denied any wrongdoing and was cleared by two separate investigations, which dismissed the employee’s complaint.

Since being axed by Red Bull, Horner has been continually linked with a return to F1.

Recently, speculation over the future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has seen Horner once again linked with the Italian giant.

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Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"

Horner himself added more fuel to the fire by admitting publicly for the first time that he would be interested in joining Ferrari, describing the top job at Maranello as being “the dream” in F1.

Horner offered his congratulations to Red Bull and Max Verstappen after the team secured a landmark first F1 victory with new engine partner Ford at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

“From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years,” Horner wrote on his Instagram story. “Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max and the whole team. An incredible achievement!”

Horner played an instrumental role in setting up the Red Bull Powertrains project and subsequent collaboration with Ford before his sacking.

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