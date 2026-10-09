F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid for sprint race after Max Verstappen avoids penalty

This is the full starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen starts the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after the Red Bull driver avoided a penalty for an investigation relating to an alleged yellow flag infringement.

The four-time world champion is joined on the front row of the grid at the Marina Bay Street Circuit by George Russell in the older-spec Mercedes. Verstappen beat Russell to sprint pole by just over a tenth of a second.

Charles Leclerc lines up third in his Ferrari, ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in fourth and fifth respectively.

Verstappen celebrates his 11th pole in sprint qualifying

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Reigning world champion Norris is joined on row three by Lewis Hamilton, who was left to rue his SQ3 run plan as the seven-time world champion missed out on pole by over half a second.

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli goes from only seventh in the Mercedes featuring the team’s problematic upgrade after a difficult sprint qualifying.

The rest of the top-10 starters are made up of Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

At the other end of the grid, Carlos Sainz starts last for Williams after being one of the drivers affected by a “human error” from race control that accidentally left several cars down on power at the end of SQ1.

Saturday’s sprint race, which will take place over 21 laps, begins at 10:00 UK time.

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Sainz goes from 22nd after being impacted by the "human error" in SQ1

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 17 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 22 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team