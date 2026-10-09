F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid for sprint race after Max Verstappen avoids penalty

The full starting grid for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen will head the field for the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race
Max Verstappen will head the field for the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race

This is the full starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. 

Max Verstappen starts the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after the Red Bull driver avoided a penalty for an investigation relating to an alleged yellow flag infringement. 

The four-time world champion is joined on the front row of the grid at the Marina Bay Street Circuit by George Russell in the older-spec Mercedes. Verstappen beat Russell to sprint pole by just over a tenth of a second. 

Charles Leclerc lines up third in his Ferrari, ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in fourth and fifth respectively. 

Verstappen celebrates his 11th pole in sprint qualifying
Verstappen celebrates his 11th pole in sprint qualifying

Reigning world champion Norris is joined on row three by Lewis Hamilton, who was left to rue his SQ3 run plan as the seven-time world champion missed out on pole by over half a second. 

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli goes from only seventh in the Mercedes featuring the team’s problematic upgrade after a difficult sprint qualifying. 

The rest of the top-10 starters are made up of Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. 

At the other end of the grid, Carlos Sainz starts last for Williams after being one of the drivers affected by a “human error” from race control that accidentally left several cars down on power at the end of SQ1. 

Saturday’s sprint race, which will take place over 21 laps, begins at 10:00 UK time. 

Sainz goes from 22nd after being impacted by the "human error" in SQ1
Sainz goes from 22nd after being impacted by the "human error" in SQ1
2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
17Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
22Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team

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F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid for sprint race after Max Verstappen avoids penalty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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