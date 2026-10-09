F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid for sprint race after Max Verstappen avoids penalty
The full starting grid for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.
This is the full starting grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.
Max Verstappen starts the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race from pole position after the Red Bull driver avoided a penalty for an investigation relating to an alleged yellow flag infringement.
The four-time world champion is joined on the front row of the grid at the Marina Bay Street Circuit by George Russell in the older-spec Mercedes. Verstappen beat Russell to sprint pole by just over a tenth of a second.
Charles Leclerc lines up third in his Ferrari, ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in fourth and fifth respectively.
Reigning world champion Norris is joined on row three by Lewis Hamilton, who was left to rue his SQ3 run plan as the seven-time world champion missed out on pole by over half a second.
Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli goes from only seventh in the Mercedes featuring the team’s problematic upgrade after a difficult sprint qualifying.
The rest of the top-10 starters are made up of Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.
At the other end of the grid, Carlos Sainz starts last for Williams after being one of the drivers affected by a “human error” from race control that accidentally left several cars down on power at the end of SQ1.
Saturday’s sprint race, which will take place over 21 laps, begins at 10:00 UK time.
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team