Max Verstappen escapes penalty and keeps Singapore sprint pole after Lewis Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen keeps his pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has avoided a penalty and will keep his pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen was cleared despite passing Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags deployed for debris after Sergio Perez hit the Turn 5 barriers in SQ1. 

Verstappen caught and passed Hamilton between Turn 7 and Turn 8, where single-waved yellow flags were being waved following Perez’s incident. 

The Dutchman was warned by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that he was “in yellows” before he was heard radioing in to his Red Bull team to say: “I think I have to abort… I’ll let Lewis by again.

“I think I passed him before the yellow, but I just wanted to be safe.” 

Explaining their decision after the investigation, the stewards said: "As Car 3 was exiting turn 7 on a push lap, a single yellow flag was displayed. Car 44 was ahead of Car 3 and had been warned of Car 3’s approach. The Driver of Car 44 said that after exiting turn 7, he slowed and moved to the right to ensure he was off the racing line. Car 3 overtook Car 44 prior to turn 8 while both cars were still in the yellow flag sector. Car 3 then abandoned the push lap.

"The Driver of Car 3 explained that he was on throttle exiting turn 7 and then saw the yellow flag and lifted. This was confirmed by telemetry. Within approximately 40 metres of entering the yellow flag sector, the Driver of Car 3 had lifted fully off throttle. 

"The Driver of Car 44 was braking and had reduced speed to less than 60km/h at the point Car 3 overtook. Because Car 3 was on a push lap and was on throttle out of turn 7 and Car 44 had slowed, the speed differential at the point of the overlap was significant despite the fact that the Driver of Car 3 had also started braking. 

"The Stewards were satisfied that the Driver of Car 3 reacted appropriately to the yellow flag by lifting off throttle and reducing speed. The speed of Car 3 at the overtake point was some 70km/h less than Car 3’s speed on another push lap in the same session.

"The Driver of Car 3 explained that to have avoided the overtake would have required him to have braked very heavily and he considered to have done so would have potentially created an unsafe situation.

"The Stewards determined that the Driver of Car 3 breached the yellow flag regulation by overtaking Car 44. However, the Stewards were satisfied that the overtake was an unfortunate consequence of the significant closing speed differential and, in these circumstances, determined not to impose a penalty."

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen escapes penalty and keeps Singapore sprint pole after Lewis Hamilton incident
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen faces investigation for Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP sprint qualifying incident
Max Verstappen is in trouble with F1's stewards in Singapore
F1 News
George Russell fastest from Charles Leclerc in sole Singapore practice
George Russell
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton details “insane” Ferrari F40 journey in new video
Lewis Hamilton rocks up in his personalised Ferrari F40
F1 News
F1 drivers want cooling vests banned as Max Verstappen claims “I don’t need it”
Max Verstappen is not a fan of the cooling vests
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hits back at Ferrari critics after strategy blunder: “McLaren made the same mistake”
Lewis Hamilton defended Ferrari's strategy
F1 News
When is Max Verstappen’s engineer leaving Red Bull? Zak Brown hints it could be sooner than expected
Verstappen and Lambiase have forged one of F1's most successful pairings

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen escapes penalty and keeps Singapore sprint pole after Lewis Hamilton incident
1m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris confident McLaren has solved fuel system issue
18m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton owns up to mistake as Singapore GP sprint qualifying run plan backfires
50m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sainz slams FIA after ‘human error’ left drivers with power inequality
57m ago
Carlos Sainz was critical of the FIA after an error left some drivers without full power
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes "very unpredictable" admission about new Mercedes F1 car
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen beats George Russell in old Mercedes to Singapore GP sprint pole
2h ago
Max Verstappen celebrates taking sprint pole in Singapore
F1 News
Max Verstappen faces investigation for Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP sprint qualifying incident
2h ago
Max Verstappen is in trouble with F1's stewards in Singapore
F1 News
Mercedes reveals early findings from Singapore split car experiment
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli is running the new-spec Mercedes
F1 News
'Go watch Teletubbies': Toto Wolff rages at "brainless" Mercedes conspiracy theorists
4h ago
Toto Wolff has blasted Mercedes conspiracy theorists
F1 News
‘No ill feelings’ between Haas and Esteban Ocon after F1 split
5h ago
Esteban Ocon