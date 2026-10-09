Lando Norris confident McLaren has solved fuel system issue

Throughout the recent Grands Prix, Lando Norris has been impacted by a fuel system issue, which has been impacting his straight-line speed.

However, after the opening day at the Singapore Grand Prix, the British driver is hopeful that the issue he has been experiencing has been solved.

The 2025 Formula 1 world champion will start the sprint race on Saturday from fifth place on the grid, a position that he was not happy with, as he will start behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri.

But after the positive of seemingly finding a fix for his fuel system issue, Norris believes that his side of the McLaren garage is ‘closer as a team’, and his qualifying performance was down to him not putting together a good lap.

Lando Norris © XPB Images

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“I think so, from what I've seen so far. I don't know everything just yet, to be honest,” Norris told the media after sprint qualifying.

“The guys are still looking into it, and it's been a busy day, but a lot of things seem good. We seem closer as a team; I just didn't do a good enough job.”

He continued by admitting, “I just don't think I put together a very good lap; that was all. No excuse.”

Norris could still be moved further up the grid for the sprint race on Saturday, as current pole sitter, Max Verstappen, is being investigated by the FIA.

If Verstappen is penalised for his yellow flag infringement, he could be hit with a five-place grid penalty, which would see Norris promoted to the second row of the grid alongside his teammate.

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Lando Norris © XPB Images

However, the British driver will be hoping for a better starting position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, which he may be able to secure in the usual Saturday qualifying session after the sprint race.