F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada.
The final Free Practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has come to an end, and it was Mercedes that topped the timesheets ahead of Qualifying in Nevada.
George Russell topped the timesheets after setting the fastest lap of the session with his final lap around the street circuit, as he set a lap time of 1m34.041.
Kimi Antonelli completed the Mercedes 1-2 on the timesheets in Free Practice Three, but the 2026 Formula 1 World Champion was 0.911 seconds slower than his teammate.
Lando Norris was inside the top three, as the McLaren driver set a 1m35.015, with Charles Leclerc tucked in behind him in fourth place, and Franco Colapinto rounded out the top five for Alpine.
Max Verstappen was outside of the top five as he ended the session in sixth place, and he will have to visit the stewards for two separate incidents during Free Practice Three.
The Racing Bulls driver, Liam Lawson, ended the session in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton behind him in eighth place in his Ferrari.
Completing the top ten on the timesheets were Pierre Gasly in ninth place for Alpine, and Arvid Lindblad in tenth place for Racing Bulls.
FP3 Results
|2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP3 results
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.306
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.952
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.015
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.191
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.198
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.350
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.402
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.434
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.443
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.450
|11
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.493
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.804
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.986
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m36.391
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m36.446
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m36.747
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.938
|18
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m37.012
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.249
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.249
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.681
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.696