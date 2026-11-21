The final Free Practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has come to an end, and it was Mercedes that topped the timesheets ahead of Qualifying in Nevada.

George Russell topped the timesheets after setting the fastest lap of the session with his final lap around the street circuit, as he set a lap time of 1m34.041.

Kimi Antonelli completed the Mercedes 1-2 on the timesheets in Free Practice Three, but the 2026 Formula 1 World Champion was 0.911 seconds slower than his teammate.

Lando Norris was inside the top three, as the McLaren driver set a 1m35.015, with Charles Leclerc tucked in behind him in fourth place, and Franco Colapinto rounded out the top five for Alpine.

Max Verstappen was outside of the top five as he ended the session in sixth place, and he will have to visit the stewards for two separate incidents during Free Practice Three.

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The Racing Bulls driver, Liam Lawson, ended the session in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton behind him in eighth place in his Ferrari.

Completing the top ten on the timesheets were Pierre Gasly in ninth place for Alpine, and Arvid Lindblad in tenth place for Racing Bulls.

FP3 Results

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - FP3 results 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.306 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.952 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.015 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.191 5 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.198 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.350 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.402 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.434 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.443 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.450 11 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.493 12 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.804 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.986 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.391 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m36.446 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.747 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.938 18 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.012 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.249 20 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.249 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.681 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.696