Christian Horner sets record straight on Ferrari rumours and his F1 return terms

Christian Horner clears the air over rumours about an F1 return with Ferrari.

Horner has been heavily linked with Ferrari
Horner has been heavily linked with Ferrari

Christian Horner has set the record straight and outlined his terms for a return to Formula 1 after being heavily linked with the Ferrari team principal job. 

The 52-year-old Briton was quoted in a recent interview with The Times as describing the top Ferrari job as being “the dream” and the only role he would consider that does not involve a share of ownership in a team.

Horner, who was fired from Red Bull in July last year, had previously made it clear that he would only entertain an F1 comeback if there was an ownership opportunity involved. 

The former Red Bull chief’s comments to The Times appeared to suggest otherwise, while his admission about Ferrari only fuelled fire to rampant speculation surrounding the future of current Scuderia boss Fred Vasseur. 

Fred Vasseur has been under pressure as Ferrari team principal
Fred Vasseur has been under pressure as Ferrari team principal

However, speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, Horner has since clarified his stance on both topics. 

"Fred Vasseur is an experienced guy. He's done a decent job. But I, more than anyone, know the pressures of running a competitive organisation. My comments got taken out of context,” Horner told The Guardian. 

"Ferrari is the biggest brand in F1. It's the most historic team. But I've accumulated some phenomenal capital behind me, to look at the next move I potentially make in the sport. That would be with ownership attached to it and Ferrari aren't going to sell shares.”

Horner added: "I'm happy to sit outside the sport and see what opportunities present themselves over the coming months or years. It’s not a prerequisite that I go back. I would only return for the right opportunity with like-minded people that want to win. I would never go back just to take part."

Horner was given an eye-watering payoff following his Red Bull departure due to having six years left to run on his contract. 

Horner in the F1 paddock at the 2026 British Grand Prix
Horner in the F1 paddock at the 2026 British Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Ferrari took the unusual approach of publicly backing Vasseur amid the rumours, while drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have also insisted the Frenchman is the right person for the job. 

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Christian Horner sets record straight on Ferrari rumours and his F1 return terms
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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