George Russell reveals when he plans to take another F1 engine penalty

George Russell has revealed when he plans to take more F1 penalty pain.

George Russell is set to face more F1 penalty pain
George Russell is set to face more F1 penalty pain

George Russell has revealed he plans to take another Formula 1 grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. 

The Mercedes driver started from the back of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix because he needed to fit a new engine that took him beyond his permitted allocation of power unit components for the season. 

Russell’s change came after he suffered a heartbreaking PU failure in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which left him short on engine parts for the rest of the year. 

The 28-year-old Briton was already preparing to take a grid drop when Mercedes deploys its upgraded specification thanks to F1’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities. 

Russell finished ninth in Singapore after starting 19th
Russell finished ninth in Singapore after starting 19th

Although not confirmed, it was expected that Mercedes would introduce its new power unit homologation at the United States Grand Prix for all its cars. That would see Russell hit with back-to-back penalties at consecutive races. 

But Russell has indicated that he will take on the new engine three races later at the Las Vegas Grand Prix between 20-22 November. 

"It will probably be later in the season now to be honest - maybe Las Vegas. But it will be there at some point," Russell told Sky Sports F1 when asked when he will take on the upgraded power unit element that will trigger a grid penalty.

"Now we have the choice to take it when we wish and we will choose slightly easier tracks [to overtake at].”

Russell’s reliability woes and latest failures have left him trailing Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli by 102 points in the world championship. 

Russell is 102 points behind Antonelli
Russell is 102 points behind Antonelli

With only six rounds scheduled to run, Antonelli could wrap up his maiden world title as soon as the next F1 race in Austin. 

For that to happen, the 20-year-old Italian would need to win the United States Grand Prix with Russell finishing ninth or lower, and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton fifth or lower. 

Knowing that his title hopes are effectively over, Russell says his goal for the rest of the season is trying to help Mercedes get on top of its problematic upgrade package that debuted n Malaysia. 

"The goal right now is to try to improve the car. We were very much the dominant team for this whole season,” Russell said. 

"You look at the recent races and Red Bull have been very much best. In Baku, Max [Verstappen] was a similar level to me. We go to Malaysia, a totally different track, and Singapore another different track, and he's dominated the last two weekends.

"Right now, the goal is to try and get on top of these updates."

Tags:

F1
George Russell
Mercedes
George Russell reveals when he plans to take another F1 engine penalty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli admits Max Verstappen F1 resurgence is “very scary”
Max Verstappen is too far back to mount a serious threat to Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
How Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the United States GP
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 Results
New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory in Singapore
F1 Race Report
Peerless Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc for first Singapore GP win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first Singapore Grand Prix victory
F1 News
Mercedes offers fresh judgement on upgrade after Singapore GP qualifying
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Max Verstappen edges two Ferraris to Singapore GP pole
Max Verstappen secured pole in Singapore

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s 'bizarre' Singapore strategy under scrutiny from Martin Brundle
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton has come under scrutiny from Martin Brundle
F1 News
George Russell reveals when he plans to take another F1 engine penalty
48m ago
George Russell is set to face more F1 penalty pain
F1 News
Christian Horner sets record straight on Ferrari rumours and his return terms
1h ago
Christian Horner has addressed rumours linking him with Ferrari
F1 News
F1 fan faces potential jail time after sneaking into Singapore GP restricted areas
18h ago
Singapore Grand Prix
F1 News
Zak Brown gives firm 'order' to Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri after Singapore GP clash
19h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen’s replacement for Gianpiero Lambiase set for Austin F1 debut
20h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 F1 season
F1 News
BBC documentary to shed light on controversial 2007 F1 season
21h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Christian Horner reopens Toto Wolff feud claiming Mercedes have it 'quite easy'
22h ago
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff
F1 News
Alpine-linked F1 driver faces bizarre driving licence suspension
22h ago
Paul Aron
F1 News
African Grand Prix 'one of the most significant days' in F1 history
23h ago
African Grand Prix