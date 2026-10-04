New F1 championship standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Updated championship results after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

The podium at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
The podium at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Max Verstappen completed a dominant weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia by claiming his and Red Bull’s first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

A second place finish for Andrea Kimi Antonelli has further strengthened his championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 84 points. 

Russell was on course to finish third but suffered a heartbreaking late retirement when his Mercedes stopped on track with a suspected engine failure. 

The DNF for Russell could prove a fatal blow to his already fading title hopes, particularly as the Briton was already set to take a grid penalty for engine changes before the end of the season. 

A brilliant fightback to third place on the podium sees Lewis Hamilton boost his grip on third place in the drivers’ standings, with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc fourth. 

Verstappen’s win has seen him move level on points with fifth-placed Lando Norris after a difficult race for the reigning world champion, who finished ninth. 

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes is well clear out front, while Ferrari has strengthened its grip on second place. 

McLaren remains third but a tough race has enabled Red Bull to close the gap to the reigning world champions to just 18. 

Aston Martin has cut the gap to ninth-placed Williams to five points after Fernando Alonso scored the team’s best result of a troubled campaign in eighth. 

F1 2026 drivers' standings

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8320
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3236
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1214
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1191
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2188
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1188
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0128
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing096
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team065
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team020
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team07
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

F1 2026 constructors' standings 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team11556
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2405
3McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2316
4Oracle Red Bull Racing0298
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team090
6BWT Alpine F1 Team068
7TGR Haas F1 Team027
8Audi Revolut F1 Team017
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00


 

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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George Russell
New F1 championship standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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