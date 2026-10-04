New F1 championship standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Updated championship results after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen completed a dominant weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia by claiming his and Red Bull’s first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
A second place finish for Andrea Kimi Antonelli has further strengthened his championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 84 points.
Russell was on course to finish third but suffered a heartbreaking late retirement when his Mercedes stopped on track with a suspected engine failure.
The DNF for Russell could prove a fatal blow to his already fading title hopes, particularly as the Briton was already set to take a grid penalty for engine changes before the end of the season.
A brilliant fightback to third place on the podium sees Lewis Hamilton boost his grip on third place in the drivers’ standings, with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc fourth.
Verstappen’s win has seen him move level on points with fifth-placed Lando Norris after a difficult race for the reigning world champion, who finished ninth.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes is well clear out front, while Ferrari has strengthened its grip on second place.
McLaren remains third but a tough race has enabled Red Bull to close the gap to the reigning world champions to just 18.
Aston Martin has cut the gap to ninth-placed Williams to five points after Fernando Alonso scored the team’s best result of a troubled campaign in eighth.
F1 2026 drivers' standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|320
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|236
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|214
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|191
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|188
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|188
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|128
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|96
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|65
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|7
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors' standings
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|556
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|405
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|316
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|298
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|90
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|17
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0