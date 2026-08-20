Max Verstappen signs long-term Red Bull contract to end F1 future rumours

Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation surrounding his Formula 1 future by signing a new long-term Red Bull contract.

The four-time world champion's current deal was due to expire at the end of 2028, but the extension will keep him at Red Bull until at least 2030.

Red Bull confirmed the news ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix - Verstappen's home race.

Verstappen celebrates his podium in Hungary

Verstappen's management had held talks with McLaren over a possible move for 2027, and he was also linked with a potential switch to Mercedes.

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The 28-year-old Dutchman's previous deal included clauses that would have allowed him to leave at the end of the current F1 season if he so wished.

But Verstappen ultimately opted to commit his F1 future to Red Bull. He will be 33 be the time his new deal ends.

“I am really pleased with the contract extension," Verstappen said. "We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again.

"This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.



"I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home.



"I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships. To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do."

Max Verstappen paid tribute to Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies

The renewal comes despite a tough start to 2026 and F1's new era of regulations that left Verstappen so displeased he initially threatened to quit.



Verstappen and Red Bull are yet to win this season, with his best results being two second place finishes in the Austrian and Hungarian grands prix.



Question marks had also been raised about Verstappen's future over the departures of several high profile figures from Red Bull, including Verstappen's long serving race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who is joining McLaren in 2028.



Notably, Verstappen paid tribute to new Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who took over in July last year after Christian Horner was sacked.



"Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the team," Verstappen added.

"Everyone [at Red Bull's base] in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this team."

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Meanwhile, Mekies said: "The decision to continue our journey together is rooted in the trust Max and the team have built over many years, as well as Max’s confidence in our people, our culture and our vision for the future.



"Forged through championship-winning success, intense battles and challenging moments alike, this relationship has only grown stronger – making it one of Formula 1’s greatest success stories.

"But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write. Together, we continue to raise the bar with the same determination that brought us to the top of the sport and an even greater faith in what we can achieve.



"Much will evolve as we move forward, but our ambition remains unchanged - united by one direction, one vision, one team.”