2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc took his first Formula 1 victory of the 2026 season at the British Grand Prix.
Leclerc put in a controlled display at Silverstone to win from Mercedes driver George Russell in a race that finished behind the safety car.
The Ferrari driver had been coming under threat from Kimi Antonelli, but a brake duct problem forced the Mercedes man into two additional stops, while he also suffered a time penalty for exceeding track limits as he limped to the flag.
Lewis Hamilton looked set to complete a Ferrari one-two, but was denied after stopping under a late-race safety car, and dropping behind Russell. As the race did not restart, the seven-time champion lost out.
Lando Norris capped off a difficult weekend in fourth place, while Isack Hadjar rounded out the top ten.
The cause of the late safety car, Max Verstappen failed to score.
With several of the top order out of action, it left space for some of the midfield to score vital points, with both Racing Bulls drivers taking advantage, while Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly all registered.
2026 F1 British Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|52 Laps
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+0.427s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+0.772s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+1.149s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1.598s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+2.023s
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+2.214s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+2.413s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+3.229s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+3.445s
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+4.014s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+4.391s
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+5.245s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+5.512s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+7.403s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+8.005s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+8.162s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|20
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+9 Laps
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+16 Laps