2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Podium celebrations at Silverstone
Podium celebrations at Silverstone
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc took his first Formula 1 victory of the 2026 season at the British Grand Prix.

Leclerc put in a controlled display at Silverstone to win from Mercedes driver George Russell in a race that finished behind the safety car. 

The Ferrari driver had been coming under threat from Kimi Antonelli, but a brake duct problem forced the Mercedes man into two additional stops, while he also suffered a time penalty for exceeding track limits as he limped to the flag. 

Lewis Hamilton looked set to complete a Ferrari one-two, but was denied after stopping under a late-race safety car, and dropping behind Russell. As the race did not restart, the seven-time champion lost out.

Lando Norris capped off a difficult weekend in fourth place, while Isack Hadjar rounded out the top ten. 

The cause of the late safety car, Max Verstappen failed to score. 

With several of the top order out of action, it left space for some of the midfield to score vital points, with both Racing Bulls drivers taking advantage, while Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly all registered. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP52 Laps
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+0.427s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+0.772s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+1.149s
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+1.598s
6Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+2.023s
7Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+2.214s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+2.413s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+3.229s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+3.445s
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+4.014s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+4.391s
13Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+5.245s
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+5.512s
15Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+7.403s
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+8.005s
17Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+8.162s
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
20Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+6 Laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+9 Laps
DNFNico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+16 Laps

 

In this article

2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 Results
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Silverstone sprint race
04/07/26
Hamilton at Silverstone
F1 News
'No point racing like this' Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
04/07/26
Verstappen was frustrated after a tough qualifying
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP qualifying results
04/07/26
The top three in British GP qualifying
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
04/07/26
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
04/07/26
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
'Let's get it right for once' - Lando Norris explains frustrated Silverstone sprint radio message
04/07/26
Norris at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
1m ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
26m ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
41m ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone
F1 News
FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'
1h ago
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids post-race penalty at British Grand Prix
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Horner returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking
7h ago
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone
7h ago
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Wolff responds to 'emotional' Vasseur after Ferrari upgrade comments
7h ago
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix after two penalties
9h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
Why F1's "unluckiest" driver has questioned yellow flag rule
9h ago
Ocon escaped punishment in F1 qualifying at Silverstone