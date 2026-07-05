2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results

Charles Leclerc took his first Formula 1 victory of the 2026 season at the British Grand Prix.

Leclerc put in a controlled display at Silverstone to win from Mercedes driver George Russell in a race that finished behind the safety car.

The Ferrari driver had been coming under threat from Kimi Antonelli, but a brake duct problem forced the Mercedes man into two additional stops, while he also suffered a time penalty for exceeding track limits as he limped to the flag.

Lewis Hamilton looked set to complete a Ferrari one-two, but was denied after stopping under a late-race safety car, and dropping behind Russell. As the race did not restart, the seven-time champion lost out.

Lando Norris capped off a difficult weekend in fourth place, while Isack Hadjar rounded out the top ten.

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The cause of the late safety car, Max Verstappen failed to score.

With several of the top order out of action, it left space for some of the midfield to score vital points, with both Racing Bulls drivers taking advantage, while Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly all registered.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 52 Laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +0.427s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +0.772s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +1.149s 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +1.598s 6 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +2.023s 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +2.214s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +2.413s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +3.229s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +3.445s 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +4.014s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +4.391s 13 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +5.245s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +5.512s 15 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +7.403s 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +8.005s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +8.162s 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 20 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +6 Laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +9 Laps DNF Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +16 Laps