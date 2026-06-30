'We're not in the market' - McLaren boss responds to continued Max Verstappen speculation

Speculation continues that Max Verstappen could be on the move to join McLaren from Red Bull for the 2027 Formula 1 season

Verstappen in Austria
Verstappen in Austria
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McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown stated the team is "not in the market" for Max Verstappen, despite continuing speculation that the four-time champion could be on the move for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Verstappen may be contracted with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but the Dutchman has been scoping out rival teams for a potential switch as soon as next year. 

After it emerged that Verstappen instigated a secret meeting with McLaren at the Austrian Grand Prix, Brown appeared to leave the door open to a move, commenting: “If for some strange reason someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub, then yeah, of course, Max is a four-time world champion.”

Pressed once again on the matter on Heart, Brown said: “We’re a hot team. It’s a great place to be. We’ve got two awesome drivers in Lando and Oscar, so no intention of seeing a different line-up. But it’s flattering. 

Brown has not completely ruled out a move for Verstappen
Brown has not completely ruled out a move for Verstappen

"The phone rings often, and he’s a massive talent, so we’ll see what the future holds, what he ends up doing, but I know what our plan is – it’s to keep going with what we’ve got.”

Suggested that he was hardly dismissing the rumours, Brown added: “Any time you’re in sport, you’ve got to know what the market is doing, but we’re not in the market. We need to pay attention because you never know, but Lando and Oscar won 14 for us last year, and I’m looking forward to the next 14.”

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies commented ahead of the Austrian weekend that the team's major upgrade would be key to Verstappen's decision on his future. 

Finishing second, Verstappen believes that Red Bull made a 'big step forward', but it remains to see if this will be enough to convince him to remain with the team that he has raced for since 2016.

Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's best result of 2026 on the podium
Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's best result of 2026 on the podium

Asked what he looks for in a driver, Brown said: “The quality of the person, because they set the culture for the racing team. That’s a pretty intense environment, so you need to get the right sort of character. Clearly, speed, talent, bravery…all that stuff you need.

“We don’t go racing without out fans, so having drivers that are very fan-centric and fan friendly, and the same with sponsors, that’s critically important to being the full package.”

'We're not in the market' - McLaren boss responds to continued Max Verstappen speculation
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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