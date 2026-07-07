McLaren F1 boss casts remarkable Silverstone verdict after podium near-miss

McLaren lacked pace to the top teams at the British Grand Prix, but and Andrea Stella did not hold back in his post-race assessment

Norris congratulates Leclerc at Silverstone
Norris congratulates Leclerc at Silverstone
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says that fourth place for Lando Norris in the British GP was an “overachievement”, benchmarking the gap to the pacesetters at a painful half a second.

Norris lost a spot at the start at Silverstone and ran P7 initially. However, he took advantage of issues for Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen to move up to P4 at the flag.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri dropped to the back after first-lap contact with Liam Lawson triggered a front wing change. He recovered to finish out of the points in P11.

Norris finished fourth at Silverstone
Norris finished fourth at Silverstone

Stella conceded that the race highlighted the significant deficit to Mercedes and Ferrari.

“Overall, the race confirmed that our performance today was in line with qualifying,” he said when asked by Crash.net to summarise the team’s difficult day. “So we still exhibit a decent gap to Ferrari and Mercedes – probably around half a second. 

“I think the pace with Red Bull was closer; I would say Lando was spending a lot of time behind Hadjar, which was a bit of a shame. Otherwise, I think he would have been closer to the leaders. But definitely there's work to do, and I think this is in the measure of half a second. 

“On Lando's side, we took advantage of accidents that happened to other people. I think, actually, the strategy was working very well. Lando did a good job of being able to drive the car with old tyres, and he kept going at a decent pace. 

“This put us in a strong position for the second stint with fresher tyres, and he was getting closer and closer to the guys that were fighting at the front, with Verstappen blocking Hamilton and Russell. 

Norris was unable to replicate his 2025 home success
Norris was unable to replicate his 2025 home success

“P4, I think it's an overachievement. [It was] not on our own merit, it's more because other people had trouble.”

Stella admitted that Piastri lost more time than necessary because the team underestimated the wing damage after the first-lap contact.

The Australian initially stayed out, only for the wing to collapse completely, costing him time as he made his way back to the pits.

“On Oscar's side, he got sandwiched by the two Racing Bulls,” said Stella. “I'm not sure if this was clear, because we didn't have [TV] coverage. And it was difficult for us to assess what kind of damage [there was]. 

“From the data, it looked like there was damage on the front wing, but it looked like it was in the endplate area, so we stayed out one more lap. And the wing actually failed, so we lost time, and we needed to pit. 

Piastri was forced to stop early at Silverstone
Piastri was forced to stop early at Silverstone
© XPB Images

“Oscar was running at the back, but he was showing decent pace there. But it was always going to be difficult for Oscar to score points. 

“So a decent amount of points, considering our level of competitiveness. A shame that Oscar didn't add to this points haul, but overall we go away from Silverstone aware that there's quite a bit of work to do.”

Stella admits that a perfect storm of factors contributed to the team’s recent drop-off in form, which was exacerbated by the nature of Silverstone.

“I think the fact that we are out of sync with upgrades is probably the biggest single factor,” he said. “We see that everyone bringing upgrades improved their lap time potential by three-tenths or something. 

“And definitely this would not fill the gap that we have to Ferrari and Mercedes, because I think it's more in the area of half a second. But definitely it will be very helpful. 

Will McLaren win a grand prix this season?

Yes
0% (0 votes)
No
100% (2 votes)
Total votes: 2
Register or Log In to vote

“The second factor, I would say that here the grip is very low. The conditions are difficult. The car slides, it's quite unpredictable with the wind, and there's a premium on cars that have more grip and more downforce, because the car is just a little bit easier to predict. 

“There are possibly some opportunities, let me say, by exploiting more out of the power unit that we have available. And I would not mention the tyres, because I think when I look at the degradation in the race, pretty much all cars have very similar degradation. 

“Certainly, we don't have any of the advantage that we had in 2025. So even this one is an area in which we need to try and create some competitive advantage.”

McLaren F1 boss casts remarkable Silverstone verdict after podium near-miss
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
05/07/26
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'
05/07/26
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results
05/07/26
Podium celebrations at Silverstone
F1 Results
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix
05/07/26
The top three at Silverstone
F1 Race Report
Leclerc takes Silverstone win after late safety car confusion and Antonelli nightmare
05/07/26
Leclerc celebrates his first win of F1 2026
F1 News
McLaren ‘surprised’ as Mercedes finds way to revive banned F1 engine trick
05/07/26
McLaren is one of Mercedes' three customer teams

Latest News

IndyCar News
'Huge' F1 announcement tease revealed to be Scott Dixon's McLaren IndyCar move
20m ago
Dixon at the Indianapolis 500
F1 News
Max Verstappen can now trigger F1 Red Bull exit clause following British Grand Prix crash
1h ago
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren
F1 News
McLaren F1 boss casts remarkable Silverstone verdict after podium near-miss
1h ago
Norris congratulates Leclerc at Silverstone
F1 News
Why Silverstone Lego madness shows F1 drivers must ditch tradition and embrace the now
3h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto, Charles Leclerc and Oliie Bearman drive lego cars
F1 News
Norris wanted to replicate Schumacher’s controversial British GP win
19h ago
Norris finished fourth at Silverstone

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Why Stroll earned triple F1 penalty during Silverstone nightmare
19h ago
Stroll breached track limits six times at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British GP
23h ago
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix
F1 News
Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' over Red Bull F1 comments
06/07/26
Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
F1 News
Sainz’s rare and unprecedented F1 British GP ‘penalty lap’ explained
06/07/26
Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
06/07/26
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix