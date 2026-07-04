‘We shouldn’t look like clowns’ - Max Verstappen’s stinging attack on F1’s Lego race

Max Verstappen has criticised F1's decision to have a parade lap using Lego cars at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen is not a fan of the Lego parade lap
Verstappen is not a fan of the Lego parade lap
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Max Verstappen believes the decision to run a special parade lap in Lego cars ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix risks making Formula 1 drivers look like “kids and clowns”. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen has joined fellow top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton in criticising F1’s decision to put drivers in Lego cars ahead of the race at Silverstone. 

At most grands prix, drivers will wave to the crowd and conduct TV interviews during a lap of the circuit on a flatbed truck, but at Silverstone, every driver has a Lego minicar, made out of 28,000 bricks, to drive. 

Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
© F1

It comes after the successful introduction of the first Lego F1 drivers’ parade at last year’s Miami Grand Prix, which led to chaotic and amusing scenes as the drivers crashed into each other despite being limited to a top speed of 25km/h. 

While several drivers including reigning world champion Lando Norris expressed their excitement for the parade lap, others were less keen, with Hamilton indicating on Thursday that he would not be involved.

It has since emerged that Hamilton’s reluctance stemmed from a behind-the-scenes pay row relating to sponsorship and an increased amount of driver media commitments. Despite his initial opposition, the seven-time world champion is set to take part in the Lego parade lap. 

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen said the Lego drivers’ parade is “not what Formula 1 needs”. 

"I prefer to play with Lego at home, you know, with the kids. Not on a go-kart here, to be honest,” Verstappen said of F1’s plans. 

"I prefer to stand on a truck, just with everyone together. I think that's more fun, and I think it also looks more professional.

"At the end of the day, we are Formula 1 drivers, I think we should not look like kids and clowns trying to ram into each other. 

"I don't think that is what Formula 1 needs, but it is what it is.”

Verstappen prefers the traditional F1 parade lap
Verstappen prefers the traditional F1 parade lap

The Lego parade lap is scheduled to take place at 13:30 on Sunday, with the British Grand Prix beginning at 15:00.

Verstappen stressed he has no plans to get involved in any potential shenanigans with other drivers.

"I just do my lap and wave at the fans because they deserve that, to see us. But, of course, from my side I would have loved to see it a little bit different,” the Dutchman added. 

‘We shouldn’t look like clowns’ - Max Verstappen’s stinging attack on F1’s Lego race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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