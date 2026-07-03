Inside the F1 pay row that risked Lewis Hamilton pulling out of Silverstone Lego race

A behind-the-scenes Formula 1 pay row saw Lewis Hamilton threaten to pull out of the Lego drivers’ parade ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

F1’s stars including Hamilton expressed financial reservations about appearing in the sponsors’ race, which was announced on the eve of the British Grand Prix weekend on Thursday, according to a report by The Telegraph.

F1 drivers are set to drive 22 Lego minicars on a special track parade lap ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix, with each car decked out in the respective 2026 team colours.

An F1 driver pay row erupted behind the scenes

The idea was influenced by a similar event staged before last year’s Miami Grand Prix, which led to chaotic but humorous scenes.

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While some drivers spoke of their excitement to take part, others were less on board, with seven-time world champion Hamilton indicating he would not be involved.

"It is the most dangerous part of the weekend," Hamilton said on Thursday. "I let Charles drive last time and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other. So, I don't know whether or not I will be in the Lego car this year.”

When pressed on why the might not take part, Hamilton replied: "There is not really much to say on that. That's something I need to take offline.”

Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix © F1

The Telegraph reports that drivers have “voiced frustrations at the need to do ever more media and marketing appearances without being paid for them”.

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Despite Hamilton suggesting he would not race, Ferrari has since confirmed that the nine-time British Grand Prix winner will be involved in the Lego event.

Hamilton was not alone in being negative towards the sponsor event.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen told media including Crash.net on Thursday: "I'm not going to involve myself in that. I've said what I've wanted to say already before. If there is something new, or something that changes you will hear it from me and not from someone else.

"I just focus on the job I have with my team, we are on the way up and that is nice to see. I had a really positive weekend in Austria, we're just trying to improve from there further... there's a lot of competition, but we're here just to try and go faster.”

Stroll showed little excitement for the Lego race

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Lance Stroll was also unenthused, stating: "I'm indifferent. I'm not gonna lose sleep over it. I'm not going to wake up super early in the morning excited about it. Just another one of those drivers' parades.”

However, others were more positive. Reigning world champion Lando Norris said: "I'm pretty excited for it actually.

"If it's like Miami was, then, I think whoever can make it back to the start line will be a winner already, so, I think it's it's a cool thing to do. It's different.

“It's nice obviously when you're all together and you can have a little chit chat and, and see the fans when you're on the truck, but I think it's nice to do something different every now and then. So as long as it's yeah, safe and we all behave, which we shall, then then yeah, it will be a jolly good ride.”

Valtteri Bottas, who did not take part in the Miami track parade last year, commented: “I’m actually really excited because I missed it in Miami last year when I was watching it and it looked so fun.

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“Everyone is capped to 25kph, so I think saving distance is probably the key.”