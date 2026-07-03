Top F1 teams bar one bring developments to Silverstone as British GP upgrades revealed

Formula 1’s leading teams have all brought upgrades to this weekend’s British Grand Prix - except Mercedes.

McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari are all introducing new parts to their respective cars amid a relentless development push during the early part of the 2026 F1 season.

Reigning world champions McLaren will debut a revised front brake duct design, as well as changes to elements of the floor on the MCL40.

McLaren is among the teams bringing upgrades

Red Bull has introduced a new rear wheel bodywork assembly with a revision to the cascade wings, while Ferrari has an updated rear corner with additional cooling and winglet loading optimisation in a bid to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

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It is noteworthy that Mercedes has brought no upgrades to Silverstone, particularly after team principal Toto Wolff questioned Ferrari’s rate of car upgrades through the season.

Wolff pointed to Ferrari’s “limitless” development after the Austrian Grand Prix and quipped the Italian outfit should be “running out of money soon”.

"On the chassis, we're always bringing small enhancements here and there, because we're a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do," Wolff said.

"In my opinion they need to be running out of money soon, cost cap money, because we can't do that. We're simply lacking the buffer in cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.

"Hopefully that's going to change towards the end of the season when they won't be able to bring any parts anymore. At least the logic would say that, and we're going to come with more.”

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All teams must adhere to a $215m budget cap for the 2026 F1 season.

Mercedes has only introduced four car changes in total since debuting its first major upgrade package of the year at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Williams has a new front wing for its home race

Away from the leading teams, Williams has a new front wing upgrade for its home race, Racing Bulls has tweaked its floor edge, diffuser and rear corner, and Haas has a new rear wing.

All the other teams have decided against bringing upgrades.

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