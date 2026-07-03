Lewis Hamilton makes record eighth F1 world title promise to fans at British GP

Lewis Hamilton has made a vow to his F1 fans ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton says he won't quit until he wins an eighth F1 world title
Hamilton says he won't quit until he wins an eighth F1 world title
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Lewis Hamilton has promised his fans ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix that he “won’t stop” until he wins a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is enjoying a much stronger second campaign with Ferrari this year after enduring a nightmare debut season in red through a hugely challenging and disappointing 2025. 

Having gone podium-less for the first time in his illustrious F1 career last season, Hamilton has already racked up four podiums this term, including a memorable first victory in nearly two years in Barcelona.

Hamilton and Verstappen thrilled F1 fans in Austria
Hamilton and Verstappen thrilled F1 fans in Austria

With Hamilton just 46 points behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli after eight rounds, the 41-year-old Briton’s resurgent form with Ferrari has renewed hopes he can challenge for the world title.

Hamilton has not been able to fight for an elusive eighth drivers’ crown since he missed out on what would have been the outright record in hugely controversial circumstances at the end of his epic title battle with Max Verstappen in 2021. 

But during an appearance on The F1 Show held live from the Silverstone circuit on Thursday evening, Hamilton vowed that he won’t quit until he has achieved his goal of becoming F1’s first and only eight-time world champion. 

"I tell you, I won't stop til we get there,” Hamilton told fans who roared in approval when asked if they would like to see him claim an eighth world title. 

Hamilton, who already holds the record for the most British Grand Prix wins with nine, is hoping to feed off the raucous Silverstone support as he goes in search of a 10th victory this weekend. 

"You think about just obviously executing the best you can through the weekend, trying to bring the right energy, absorbing the amazing energy that we have here from all the fans,” Hamilton said. 

"I think Nigel [Mansell] said it best, that on your home turf you get that extra bit of speed coming from the energy from the fans. So, I'm hoping that propels us and helps us close the gaps for those guys that are ahead.”

Hamilton is seeking a 10th British GP win at Silverstone
Hamilton is seeking a 10th British GP win at Silverstone

However, Hamilton was quick to downplay expectations as he pointed to Ferrari’s significant straight-line speed deficit to Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have won all but one race this year and taken pole position at every round. 

“I think other than me going into Mercedes’ garage and undoing the bolts!” Hamilton joked. “Look, Mercedes is a phenomenal team. You’re seeing them perform at such an amazing level, and it’s really beautiful to see when a team’s fully in synergy. What they’ve brought and what they’ve done this year is mighty, and I think it’s going to take a huge amount for anyone to close them down.

“You’ve seen now also Red Bull have really taken a step. They made a massive step in the last race. So undoubtedly, I imagine Max is going to be a big contender for it, and he’s got the power also to match the Mercedes. So, I anticipate they’re going to be really strong.

“I think as a team, we have to just continue to believe, continue to just stay calm and keep working. We just have to extract everything we can from each weekend, and even, if possible, a little bit more than maybe what performance-wise is possible. And then there are going to be some tracks where it neutralises a bit, like I would imagine, Budapest might be a little bit of a closer battle because it’s not got long straights. We need more of those sorts of circuits, to be honest.

“But I think it’s also too early. I mean, Kimi [Antonelli] is far ahead. That is still a lot of points ahead, and he pulled some more points ahead in the last race. So that’s why I said it’s a good reality check for us, but it’s not over till it’s over. Every single person is so geed up and pushing as much as they can, so that’s all I can ever ask for.”

Lewis Hamilton makes record eighth F1 world title promise to fans at British GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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