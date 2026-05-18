Explained: How does the F1 sprint race format work in 2026?

Formula 1’s sprint format returns at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The third of six sprint races in the 2026 season will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend this weekend between 22-24 May.

It will mark the first time that Montreal hosted a sprint race since the format was introduced to F1 in 2021.

Norris won the Miami sprint race © XPB Images

How does the format work?

Sprint qualifying takes place after an hour of practice on Friday.

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Just like regular qualifying, sprint qualifying features three sessions. These are known as SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3 and last 12, 10 and eight minutes.

The six slowest drovers are knocked out of SQ1 and SQ2, leaving the remaining 10 drivers to battle it out for pole position and to set grid positions 1-10 in SQ3.

The sprint race takes place on Saturday and is contested over 100km. The shortened race usually lasts around 30 minutes.

Points are handed out from positions one to eight in the following manner: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

No points are awarded for pole position or setting the fastest lap.

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At the Canadian Grand Prix, the sprint race will take place at 17:00 UK time on Saturday 23 May and is 23 laps long.

Mercedes’ George Russell won the first sprint race of the season at the Chinese Grand Prix, before reigning world champion Lando Norris led a dominant one-two for McLaren last time out in Miami.

Where are the sprint races being held in 2026?

Verstappen has more F1 sprint wins than any other driver © XPB Images

China and Miami host the sprint format for the third consecutive season, while Canada joins Zandvoort and Singapore in staging a sprint race for the first time.

Silverstone returns to the sprint calendar for the first time since it hosted the inaugural event in 2021.

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The most successful driver across the sprint format to date has been Max Verstappen, who has racked up an impressive 13 wins.

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