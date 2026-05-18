F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal: Start times and how to watch

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place from 22-24 May.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s F1 sessions below, in both Montreal time and UK time.

After another short break, F1 returns to action in Canada this weekend, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli looking to continue his brilliant start to the 2026 season.

Antonelli has won three races in a row

After claiming three consecutive victories, the Italian teenager has built up a surprise 20-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the championship.

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The early title battle will resume in Canada, where Mercedes will be wary of the threat posed by its rivals after McLaren closed the gap with upgrades last time out in Miami.

Canada will be another sprint weekend, adding more excitement and potential jeopardy into the mix. It will be the first time Montreal has staged a sprint race, creating another layer of intrigue into the weekend.

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When is the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix runs from 22-24 May.

A single, hour-long practice session will take place on Friday 22 May before the competitive action begins with sprint qualifying.

The sprint race will happen on Saturday morning, ahead of qualifying for the main grand prix, which takes place on Sunday 24 May.

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The Canadian Grand Prix, as it has been since 1978, will be held at the 4.361 km Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island in Montreal.

The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix was the longest grand prix in the world championship’s history, lasting over four hours due to rain delays.

Russell won last year’s Canadian Grand Prix for Mercedes.

Russell celebrates his 2025 win in Canada

What are the start times for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

Friday 22 May

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12:30 (Montreal) / 17:30 (UK) - Canadian GP Free Practice 1

16:30 (Montreal) / 21:30 (UK) - Canadian GP Sprint Qualifying

Saturday 23 May

12:00 (Montreal) / 17:00 (UK) - Canadian GP Sprint

16:00 (Montreal) / 21:00 (UK) - Canadian GP Qualifying

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Sunday 24 May

16:00 (Montreal) / 21:00 (UK) - Canadian Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix in the UK?

A record crowd attended the Montreal race last year

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

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A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Who will win the F1 Canadian Grand Prix? Choices Andrea Kimi Antonelli George Russell Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Someone else

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