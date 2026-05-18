Montreal strippers target Canadian Grand Prix F1 weekend with strike

A group of strippers in Montreal have planned strike action which directly coincides with this weekend’s Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.



The Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC) will strike on 23 May, which is the day the sprint race and qualifying will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.



The timing of the planned strike is not coincidence, with the Canadian Grand Prix being purposely targeted due to being the “busiest” and “most lucrative period of the year” for clubs.

A record crowd attended the Montreal race last year





"We think the grand prix is the best time to strike," a statement read, as quoted by Reuters.



"The clubs are at their busiest, making it the most lucrative period of the year for our boss. This is our chance to threaten that income and affect them when it hurts the most.



“During this time, despite management making more money, dancers have to put up with a list of new rules, increased bar fees, overbooking and generally worse working conditions.”



The SWAC argues that clubs and bars hold too much power over dancers.



“The reality is that we’re clearly trapped in an employer/employee power dynamic, and the bar fee model benefits only the bosses,” the statement added.



“Indeed, they have every incentive to bring in as many dancers as possible each night to maximise their profits. As for our safety, our employers show very little concern and leave us to handle it on our own.”



Speaking to the Montreal Gazette, Celeste Ivy warned: "Since we're not salaried employees, we don't have access to the protections that other workers usually have.”

Russell won last year's Canadian Grand Prix





F1 boasted a record attendance at last year’s Canadian Grand Prix, with 352,000 fans flocking to the event across the weekend.



The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix was won by Mercedes driver George Russell.



Russell will be looking to claim another victory in Montreal, with the Briton heading into the fifth round of the 2026 season trailing team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli by 20 points in the championship.

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