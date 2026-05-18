Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock reacts to Nurburgring 24 disqualification, licence suspension

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has accepted being thrown out of the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The ex-Jordan and Toyota F1 driver was stripped of his DMSB Permit Nordschleife after being found to have been speeding through a restricted zone, with the incident leading to Glock being disqualified from the event.

Glock’s infraction resulted in him being issued with a fourth DMSB penalty point, resulting in his licence being revoked.

Glock has accepted his punishment

The 44-year-old German was clocked doing 112kph through a 60kph slow zone just before midnight and was subsequently handed two penalty points.

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Reacting to the penalty, Glock accepted total responsibility and conceded the punishment was just.

“I only have myself to blame,” he admitted. “Six weeks ago I picked up two penalty points. Then came my double stint and I accelerated again 100 meters too early.

“That hurts, but it has to be punished. It's the most dangerous racetrack in the world.”

Glock said he had missed a marshal at the edge of the woods in the Metzgesfeld section of the legendary Nurburgring track.

"You never really look up there," he added.

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Explaining their reasoning for the penalty, the stewards said: "The Stewards examined all evidence and heard from the competitors representitive.

“After they determined that the driver T. Glock received two Penalty Points during this event, previously he did receive two Penalty Points at the 24h Qualifiers, the Stewards imposed the above penalty.”

Glock’s entry - the No.69 Dorr Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO - was decked in a very special livery paying tribute to the Benetton B195.

Glock won five times in DTM © BMW

The Benetton B195 was the car in which Michael Schumacher won his second F1 world championship title in 1995.

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Glock’s retro McLaren revived memories of Schumacher’s glory years and acted as a tribute to his idol.

"It looked amazing and emotional in photos, but seeing it live here, getting to wear this incredible suit, and having Michael's original car standing right there - it’s pure emotion," Glock said.

Glock took three podium finishes during his F1 career which began in 2004 and spanned a stint between 2008 and 2012.

The German never won a race but scored a total of 51 points in 91 starts for Jordan, Toyota and the Virgin Marussia team.

After losing his F1 seat, Glock switched to German touring cars and the DTM championship in 2013, winning five races and clinching 15 podiums in 166 starts.

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