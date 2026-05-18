F1 champion Lando Norris teases potential Formula E test

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has suggested he is planning to take part in a Formula E test.

Norris, who pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to win his maiden F1 world championship title in 2025, was a guest of the all-electric championship at last weekend’s Monaco E-Prix.

The McLaren driver was with Andretti’s Jake Dennis during the weekend in Monaco as he used a free weekend without F1 to experience another form of motorsport.

And Norris hinted that he would be open to test-driving a Formula E car.

Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Miami F1 © XPB Images

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“This is the first ever [Formula E] race I’ve been to and I’m excited,” Norris told Formula E.

“There are a lot of guys that I know racing here and the racing’s always good to watch, always chaos, always carnage and always unpredictable – everything you want from racing.

“I grew up with a lot of these guys or I raced with them. The level of drivers you have here is top – it’s as good as you get.

“You’re watching a series that has top class athletes, some of the best in the world – it’s something I enjoy watching and being a part of.

“I was planning to do a bit of driving in a Formula E car at some point. I’ve spoken to Jake [Dennis] and a few of the other guys who’ve driven here.

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“Not everything correlates between the two [Formula 1 and Formula E] but there are always things you can learn by speaking to and listening to drivers that are at the top of this category.”

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Norris has endured a tough start to his F1 title defence in 2026 and currently sits fourth in the championship on 51 points, 49 behind early leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The Briton will be back in F1 action this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place between 22-24 May.

Norris was not the only star from the world of F1 in Monaco, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto also visitors to the Formula E paddock.

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also made a surprise appearance as he continues to be linked with a return to F1.

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Horner, who has been out of work since being sacked by Red Bull last July, is now free to join a rival team after his non-compete clause expired earlier this month.

The 52-year-old Briton also made an appearance at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix last month.