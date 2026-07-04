The all-time F1 sprint race winners list after the British Grand Prix

Formula 1 introduced a sprint format in 2021 in order to increase the number of competitive sessions per weekend, ensuring that each day would see meaningful running.

While the normal F1 weekend format sees two one-hour practice sessions on a Friday, a further practice on Saturday before qualifying, with the race taking place on Sunday, the Sprint schedule gives teams considerably less time to prepare for the weekend.

In this case, a single one-hour practice session takes place before sprint qualifying in the place normally held by Free Practice 2. Unlike regular qualifying, this is a shorter session, with SQ1 lasting 12 minutes, SQ2 10 minutes, and SQ3 just eight minutes. Saturday sees the 100km Sprint take place, before the regular qualifying session. Sunday is unchanged, with the grand prix rounding out the weekend.

When initially launched, the format was used just three times per season, but this number doubled in 2023. There have been consistent rumours that this number is set to grow further, with the F1 looking to once again double the number of Sprint rounds to 12, for 2027.

The most successful driver across this format to date has been Max Verstappen, with his 13 wins significantly greater than the total of the next best driver, Lando Norris, on four, and Oscar Piastri, who has three.

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Kimi Antonelli joined the list of winners with his maiden success at the British Grand Prix.

Here is a complete list of F1's Sprint winners.

Complete F1 sprint winners list

Every Formula 1 sprint winner Event Driver Team 2026 British Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2026 Canadian Grand Prix George Russell Mercedes 2026 Miami Grand Prix Lando Norris McLaren 2026 Chinese Grand Prix George Russell Mercedes 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Oscar Piastri McLaren 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Lando Norris McLaren 2025 United States Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2025 Miami Grand Prix Lando Norris McLaren 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Oscar Piastri McLaren 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Lando Norris McLaren 2024 United States Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2024 Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 United States Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Oscar Piastri McLaren 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sergio Perez Red Bull 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix George Russell Mercedes 2022Austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2021 Italian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2021 British Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull

F1 Sprint Races in 2026

The 2026 season features six Sprint weekends, spread across the season, with the first featuring in the second round of the year at the Chinese Grand Prix. Miami and Canada follow, before two Sprint weekends in Europe, and a final running of the format in Singapore.

2026 F1 Sprint calendar Event Date Chinese Grand Prix 13-15 March Miami Grand Prix 1-3 May Canadian Grand Prix 22-24 May British Grand Prix 3-5 July Dutch Grand Prix 21-23 August Singapore Grand Prix 9-11 August

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