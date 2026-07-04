The all-time F1 sprint race winners list after the British Grand Prix

All the winners of F1 sprint races, since the format was introduced in 2021.

Start of the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
Start of the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
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Formula 1 introduced a sprint format in 2021 in order to increase the number of competitive sessions per weekend, ensuring that each day would see meaningful running. 

While the normal F1 weekend format sees two one-hour practice sessions on a Friday, a further practice on Saturday before qualifying, with the race taking place on Sunday, the Sprint schedule gives teams considerably less time to prepare for the weekend. 

In this case, a single one-hour practice session takes place before sprint qualifying in the place normally held by Free Practice 2. Unlike regular qualifying, this is a shorter session, with SQ1 lasting 12 minutes, SQ2 10 minutes, and SQ3 just eight minutes. Saturday sees the 100km Sprint take place, before the regular qualifying session. Sunday is unchanged, with the grand prix rounding out the weekend.

When initially launched, the format was used just three times per season, but this number doubled in 2023. There have been consistent rumours that this number is set to grow further, with the F1 looking to once again double the number of Sprint rounds to 12, for 2027. 

The most successful driver across this format to date has been Max Verstappen, with his 13 wins significantly greater than the total of the next best driver, Lando Norris, on four, and Oscar Piastri, who has three.

Kimi Antonelli joined the list of winners with his maiden success at the British Grand Prix. 

Here is a complete list of F1's Sprint winners. 

Complete F1 sprint winners list

Every Formula 1 sprint winner

EventDriverTeam
2026 British Grand PrixKimi AntonelliMercedes
2026 Canadian Grand PrixGeorge RussellMercedes
2026 Miami Grand PrixLando NorrisMcLaren
2026 Chinese Grand PrixGeorge RussellMercedes
2025 Qatar Grand PrixOscar PiastriMcLaren
2025 Sao Paulo Grand PrixLando NorrisMcLaren
2025 United States Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2025 Belgian Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2025 Miami Grand PrixLando NorrisMcLaren
2025 Chinese Grand PrixLewis HamiltonFerrari
2024 Qatar Grand PrixOscar PiastriMcLaren
2024 Sao Paulo Grand PrixLando NorrisMcLaren
2024 United States Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2024 Austrian Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2024 Miami Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2024 Chinese Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2023 Sao Paulo Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2023 United States Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2023 Qatar Grand PrixOscar PiastriMcLaren
2023 Belgian Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2023 Austrian Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2023 Azerbaijan Grand PrixSergio PerezRed Bull
2022 Sao Paulo Grand PrixGeorge RussellMercedes
2022Austrian Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2022 Emilia Romagna Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull
2021 Sao Paulo Grand PrixValtteri BottasMercedes
2021 Italian Grand PrixValtteri BottasMercedes
2021 British Grand PrixMax VerstappenRed Bull

F1 Sprint Races in 2026

The 2026 season features six Sprint weekends, spread across the season, with the first featuring in the second round of the year at the Chinese Grand Prix. Miami and Canada follow, before two Sprint weekends in Europe, and a final running of the format in Singapore. 

2026 F1 Sprint calendar 

EventDate
Chinese Grand Prix13-15 March
Miami Grand Prix1-3 May
Canadian Grand Prix22-24 May
British Grand Prix3-5 July
Dutch Grand Prix21-23 August
Singapore Grand Prix9-11 August

 

In this article

The all-time F1 sprint race winners list after the British Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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