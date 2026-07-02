F1 Lego cars return for Silverstone after Miami GP chaos

The drivers loved the Lego cars in Miami, and now they will each have their own at Silverstone

Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
© F1
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Formula 1 and Lego have continued their partnership, with all 22 drivers set to complete the driver parade on Sunday in bespoke cars.

The last time drivers took to the track in Lego machinery, it was chaos, with each team having their own car. To say that things got competitive would be putting it mildly, with all the cars coming back with varying levels of damage.

This time around, drivers will not be forced to race to see who gets to take the wheel, with 22 fully 'minicars' produced for the lap. 

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“Last year's F1 Drivers' Parade in Miami with the LEGO big build cars was one of the most memorable and talked-about moments of the season, capturing the imagination of fans around the world and showing a different side of the sport," said F1 Chief Commercial Officer, Emily Prazer.

"This year, we're building on that moment to create an incredible spectacle for fans attending the British Grand Prix and those watching globally. There is something truly special about bringing together the worlds of Formula 1 and LEGO play, combining innovation, creativity, and entertainment in a way that can inspire and excite fans of all ages.”

Lego racing on the driver parade
Lego racing on the driver parade
© XPB Images

Each car has been built using 28,000 bricks, and over 6,400 hours were spent on construction.

The 'minicars' will do upwards of 25km/h, but don't expect the lower speeds to mean that drivers will hold back their enthusiasm. 

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group, said:“The excitement from drivers and fans alike at last years’ Miami Drivers Parade, was impossible to ignore. Fans and drivers alike asked – so now we are delivering. We wanted to go even bigger than last year and ensure we continue to surprise and delight our fans. We can’t wait to see what the drivers do when they get these minicars on track.”

As a further part of Lego's activations with F1, last year's British Grand Prix trophies were made from the plastic bricks, with Lando Norris taking home a Lego replica of the iconic RAC Trophy as a result of his victory. 

Lego trophies
Lego trophies
© XPB Images

In this article

F1 Lego cars return for Silverstone after Miami GP chaos
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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