2026 IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America: Full race result, championship standings

Race results and championship standings after the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America

Lundgaard leads at Road America
Lundgaard leads at Road America
© Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones
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Christian Lundgaard completed a stunning drive from the back of the grid to win the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America.

Fortune and strategy combined to give Lundgaard his second IndyCar win of the season, with the race ending under caution following a collision between Graham Rahal and Will Power.

Championship-leader Alex Palou started from pole position and led the opening stages, but a penalty for speeding in the pit lane on lap 29 dashed his chances of a further success as he fell to 22nd place. 

After the penalty, Palou was a man on a mission, and recovered to fifth place. 

2026 Grand Prix at Road America race results

PosNo.DriverTeamLapsTimeGap
17Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren55

1:51'06.4432

 
212David MalukasTeam Penske551:51'07.0673+0.6241
326Will PowerAndretti Global551:51'08.0000+1.5568
48Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing551:51'08.7529+2.3097
510Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing551:51'09.4111+2.9679
620Alexander RossiECR551:51'11.0257+4.5825
73Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske551:51'11.0845+4.6413
860Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian551:51'11.8825+5.4393
914Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises551:51'13.8951+7.4519
1027Kyle KirkwoodMeyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian551:51'14.3013+7.8581
119Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing551:51'14.7991+8.3559
125Pato O'WardArrow McLaren551:51'15.5344+9.0912
1328Marcus EricssonAndretti Global551:51'16.4624+10.0192
1445Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing551:51'17.2621+10.8189
1518Romain GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing551:51'18.1015+11.6583
164Caio ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises551:51'18.5638+12.1206
1747Mick SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing551:51'18.7956+12.3524
1876Rinus VeekayJuncos Hollinger Racing551:51'19.5841+13.1409
1977Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing551:51'20.1935+13.7503
2019Dennis HaugerDale Coyne Racing551:51'21.1097+14.6665
216Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren551:51'26.2500+19.8068
222Josef NewgardenTeam Penske551:51'43.2189+36.7757
2315Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing541:49'17.0119+1 Lap
2466Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian521:43'53.5949+3 Laps
2521Christian RasmussenECR2856'27.9046+27 Laps

2026 IndyCar championship standings after the Grand Prix at Road America

Cla
Driver
Points
1Alex Palou374
2David Malukas314
3Kyle Kirkwood313
4Christian Lundgaard297
5Pato O'Ward257
6Felix Rosenqvist248
7Scott McLaughlin248
8Josef Newgarden247
9Marcus Ericsson213
10Scott Dixon211
11Marcus Armstrong203
12Graham Rahal200
13Rinus Veekay187
14Will Power180
15Alexander Rossi180
16Kyffin Simpson179
17Santino Ferrucci168
18Louis Foster147
19Dennis Hauger143
20Romain Grosjean132
21Nolan Siegel125
22Christian Rasmussen117
23Caio Collet113
24Mick Schumacher102
25Sting Ray Robb100
26Conor Daly24
27Takuma Sato20
28Jack Harvey8
29Jacod Abel6
30Helio Castroneves5
31Ed Carpenter5
32Ryan Hunter-Reay5
33Katherine Legge5

In this article

2026 IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America: Full race result, championship standings
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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