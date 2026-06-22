2026 IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America: Full race result, championship standings
Race results and championship standings after the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America
Christian Lundgaard completed a stunning drive from the back of the grid to win the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America.
Fortune and strategy combined to give Lundgaard his second IndyCar win of the season, with the race ending under caution following a collision between Graham Rahal and Will Power.
Championship-leader Alex Palou started from pole position and led the opening stages, but a penalty for speeding in the pit lane on lap 29 dashed his chances of a further success as he fell to 22nd place.
After the penalty, Palou was a man on a mission, and recovered to fifth place.
2026 Grand Prix at Road America race results
|Pos
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|55
1:51'06.4432
|2
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|55
|1:51'07.0673
|+0.6241
|3
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|55
|1:51'08.0000
|+1.5568
|4
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|55
|1:51'08.7529
|+2.3097
|5
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|55
|1:51'09.4111
|+2.9679
|6
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|ECR
|55
|1:51'11.0257
|+4.5825
|7
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|55
|1:51'11.0845
|+4.6413
|8
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian
|55
|1:51'11.8825
|+5.4393
|9
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|55
|1:51'13.8951
|+7.4519
|10
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian
|55
|1:51'14.3013
|+7.8581
|11
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|55
|1:51'14.7991
|+8.3559
|12
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|55
|1:51'15.5344
|+9.0912
|13
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|55
|1:51'16.4624
|+10.0192
|14
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|55
|1:51'17.2621
|+10.8189
|15
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|55
|1:51'18.1015
|+11.6583
|16
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|55
|1:51'18.5638
|+12.1206
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|55
|1:51'18.7956
|+12.3524
|18
|76
|Rinus Veekay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|55
|1:51'19.5841
|+13.1409
|19
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|55
|1:51'20.1935
|+13.7503
|20
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|55
|1:51'21.1097
|+14.6665
|21
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|55
|1:51'26.2500
|+19.8068
|22
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|55
|1:51'43.2189
|+36.7757
|23
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|54
|1:49'17.0119
|+1 Lap
|24
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian
|52
|1:43'53.5949
|+3 Laps
|25
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|ECR
|28
|56'27.9046
|+27 Laps
2026 IndyCar championship standings after the Grand Prix at Road America
Cla
Driver
Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|374
|2
|David Malukas
|314
|3
|Kyle Kirkwood
|313
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|297
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|257
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|248
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|248
|8
|Josef Newgarden
|247
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|213
|10
|Scott Dixon
|211
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|203
|12
|Graham Rahal
|200
|13
|Rinus Veekay
|187
|14
|Will Power
|180
|15
|Alexander Rossi
|180
|16
|Kyffin Simpson
|179
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|168
|18
|Louis Foster
|147
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|143
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|132
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|125
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|117
|23
|Caio Collet
|113
|24
|Mick Schumacher
|102
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|100
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacod Abel
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5