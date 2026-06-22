2026 IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America: Full race result, championship standings

Christian Lundgaard completed a stunning drive from the back of the grid to win the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America.

Fortune and strategy combined to give Lundgaard his second IndyCar win of the season, with the race ending under caution following a collision between Graham Rahal and Will Power.

Championship-leader Alex Palou started from pole position and led the opening stages, but a penalty for speeding in the pit lane on lap 29 dashed his chances of a further success as he fell to 22nd place.

After the penalty, Palou was a man on a mission, and recovered to fifth place.

2026 Grand Prix at Road America race results

Pos No. Driver Team Laps Time Gap 1 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 55 1:51'06.4432 2 12 David Malukas Team Penske 55 1:51'07.0673 +0.6241 3 26 Will Power Andretti Global 55 1:51'08.0000 +1.5568 4 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'08.7529 +2.3097 5 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'09.4111 +2.9679 6 20 Alexander Rossi ECR 55 1:51'11.0257 +4.5825 7 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 55 1:51'11.0845 +4.6413 8 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian 55 1:51'11.8825 +5.4393 9 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:51'13.8951 +7.4519 10 27 Kyle Kirkwood Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian 55 1:51'14.3013 +7.8581 11 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'14.7991 +8.3559 12 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 55 1:51'15.5344 +9.0912 13 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 55 1:51'16.4624 +10.0192 14 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:51'17.2621 +10.8189 15 18 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 55 1:51'18.1015 +11.6583 16 4 Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:51'18.5638 +12.1206 17 47 Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:51'18.7956 +12.3524 18 76 Rinus Veekay Juncos Hollinger Racing 55 1:51'19.5841 +13.1409 19 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 55 1:51'20.1935 +13.7503 20 19 Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 55 1:51'21.1097 +14.6665 21 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 55 1:51'26.2500 +19.8068 22 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 55 1:51'43.2189 +36.7757 23 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 54 1:49'17.0119 +1 Lap 24 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian 52 1:43'53.5949 +3 Laps 25 21 Christian Rasmussen ECR 28 56'27.9046 +27 Laps

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2026 IndyCar championship standings after the Grand Prix at Road America