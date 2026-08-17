Romain Grosjean "cried" after agonising narrow IndyCar defeat

The former Formula 1 driver is still searching for his maiden IndyCar victory.

Grosjean came oh so close to a maiden IndyCar success
Grosjean came oh so close to a maiden IndyCar success
© Paul Hurley

Romain Grosjean revealed he "cried a little" after narrowly missing out on a maiden IndyCar victory in Markham on Sunday. 

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham provided a chaotic race on Sunday, which was interrupted by six caution periods. Such was the frequency of the course car interventions, that Grosjean's Dale Coyne Racing team elected to pull the Frenchman in early for his final stop. 

This proved to be a shrewd move, as Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood hit the wall at Turn 3 just moments later, negating the time Grosjean had lost by pitting. 

However, the Frenchman still needed further cautions to comfortably extend his fuel to the end of the race, but no more came. This left him a sitting duck when Marcus Ericsson, who had pitted significantly later, cruised up behind him with seven of the 90 laps remaining. 

Grosjean, Ericsson and Power celebrate on the podium
Grosjean, Ericsson and Power celebrate on the podium
© Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens

"At the end of the race I knew we had to go 37-ish laps on the tires, on the fuel,” Grosjean said. That was going to be a challenge. When I saw the #28 pitting, Marcus, I thought there was no way he would catch us. The #10 was behind me, which is always a worry. Opened the gap. We should be safe. Next thing I knew, the #28 was coming."

Without a race win in any series since the Hungarian GP2 round in 2011, he added: "I cried a little. I'm not going to lie. Yes, it's a long time. It sucks. I thought today when I pulled the gap to Palou, I thought that was good."

For former Sauber F1 driver Ericsson, this was his first victory since St. Petersburg in 2023. 

"It comes from hard work, first of all," Ericsson said. "I had a terrible season last year. I lost a lot of confidence in myself and struggled with the car. 

Ericsson celebrates a first win since 2023
Ericsson celebrates a first win since 2023
© Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

"It was a big reset over the winter. I worked very hard on myself, but also within the team, with my guys, to sort of try and get the car more to my liking, more in a window where I feel like I can perform and get the most out of myself.

“I think Will Power has been a big part of that, as well. Really driving the development on the setups in a certain direction, as well. That's been really, really good. 

"Also the fact, like Ron (Ruzewski, Andretti Global team principal) touched on, we are Will, Kyle and myself, three really fast drivers that work really well together pushing the team forward. I think that's been paying off a lot, as well. Makes me really excited to know we're going to continue that into next year with the momentum we have right now."

 

Tags:

IndyCar
Romain Grosjean
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

IndyCar News
McLaren reserve driver 'asks to be fired from F1' after 2027 seat confirmed
O'Ward completes running in Abu Dhabi
IndyCar News
'Huge' F1 announcement tease revealed to be Scott Dixon's McLaren IndyCar move
Dixon at the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar Results
2026 IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America: Full race result, championship standings
Lundgaard leads at Road America
IndyCar News
How Mick Schumacher’s maiden IndyCar podium dream was wrecked
Schumacher was in contention for a first IndyCar podium
IndyCar News
Felix Rosenqvist wins dramatic Indy 500 in record-breaking finish
Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar Results
2026 IndyCar Indianapolis 500: Full results
The 110th Indianapolis 500

Latest News

IndyCar News
Romain Grosjean "cried" after agonising narrow IndyCar defeat
1m ago
Grosjean came oh so close to a maiden IndyCar success
IndyCar News
Why IndyCar will race on Monday and the World Cup final's role in it
20/07/26
Christian Lundgaard in Nashville
IndyCar News
President Donald Trump meets IndyCar stars ahead of August's Freedom 250 Grand Prix
14/07/26
President Trump
IndyCar News
McLaren reserve driver 'asks to be fired from F1' after 2027 seat confirmed
09/07/26
O'Ward completes running in Abu Dhabi
IndyCar News
'Huge' F1 announcement tease revealed to be Scott Dixon's McLaren IndyCar move
07/07/26
Dixon at the Indianapolis 500

More News

IndyCar News
How Mick Schumacher’s maiden IndyCar podium dream was wrecked
01/06/26
Schumacher was in contention for a first IndyCar podium
F1 News
Norris jets in for Indy 500 celebrations with Ricciardo after Canada woe
25/05/26
Norris retired from the Canadian Grand Prix
IndyCar News
Felix Rosenqvist wins dramatic Indy 500 in record-breaking finish
24/05/26
Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar News
The five ex-F1 drivers going for glory at this year's Indy 500
24/05/26
Schumacher is one of five former F1 drivers in action
IndyCar News
When is the 2026 Indy 500 and how can I watch it in the UK?
19/05/26
Indy 500 is dubbed "the greatest spectacle in racing"