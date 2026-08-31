The numbers behind Alex Palou's record-breaking fifth IndyCar title

Alex Palou scored his fourth IndyCar title in succession on Sunday

Palou celebrates a record-breaking IndyCar title
Palou celebrates a record-breaking IndyCar title
© Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

Alex Palou continued his IndyCar domination by clinching his fifth title on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile.

The Spaniard has only been competing in IndyCar for seven seasons, but has already established himself as the dominant force, winning his first title in 2021, before finishing fifth the year after, then going on his current streak of four straight titles.

Palou, who was the topic of a protracted legal dispute between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren after a move to join the latter in 2023 fell through, has so far scored 25 IndyCar race wins, 51 podiums and 20 poles. 

Having made his debut with Dale Coyne Racing, he was quickly snapped up by Chip Ganassi Racing, the team that had achieved astronomical success with Scott Dixon, one of only two drivers to hold more titles than Palou. 

Palou stands atop his car in Victory Lane
Palou stands atop his car in Victory Lane
© Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

With his six, Dixon sits second on that all-time list, behind only A.J Foyt, who achieved championship glory seven times. However, Palou has reached five titles in only six years after taking his first, a timeframe far smaller than the eight years of Foyt or the 16 for Dixon. 

“I don’t know what to say, man. I owe everything to this team and everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, DHL, all of our partners, but especially Chip and everybody behind me," said Palou. 

"It’s so incredible, man. Just so proud of this team. Today was a really bad race for us. Like, we were suffering all the time, but I’m like ‘Just keep focus, keep on, keep on going.’ It was great. Great to have another championship and ready for the next one.”

In 2008, the Indy Racing League and Champ Car World Series reunified to become the current IndyCar iteration. Since this important point in the championship's history, Palou is the only driver to achieve four championships on the bounce. Sebastian Bourdais previously reached this marker in Champ Car, between 2004-07. 

A five-time champion in record speed
A five-time champion in record speed
© Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

Aged just 29, Palou is now the youngest five-time IndyCar champion, with Foyt 32 when taking his fifth, and Dixon 38. The crown also pulls Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Team Penske, moving the former onto 18 drivers' titles - a series record.

This level of success for a driver-team combination is only bettered by one example, and it's Dixon's name that crops up again - with the New Zealander's crowns all coming with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Palou has so far taken six victories this year and, although he could only register a best finish of fifth place across last weekend's two races in Milwaukee, it was enough to confirm his championship-winning status for another year with a round to spare.

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IndyCar
Alex Palou
The numbers behind Alex Palou's record-breaking fifth IndyCar title
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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