Romain Grosjean apologises for ‘misunderstanding’ McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown after Oscar Piastri claim

Romain Grosjean has apologised to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown for misinterpreting his comments about Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri had another difficult weekend
Oscar Piastri had another difficult weekend

Ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has issued an apology for “misunderstanding” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown’s comments about Oscar Piastri at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

The former Lotus and Haas F1 driver was in attendance in Madrid as a pundit for French TV station Canal+, with the Frenchman also appearing on F1’s in-house channel F1TV. 

Grosjean was commenting on qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix when he reacted to Brown’s remarks about Lando Norris and Piastri’s performance. 

Norris claimed pole position for the first-ever F1 race at the Madring, while Piastri took seventh, having lapped four tenths slower than his McLaren team-mate. 

Zak Brown congratulates Lando Norris after taking pole in Madrid
Zak Brown congratulates Lando Norris after taking pole in Madrid

When asked by the F1TV pundits what Piastri was missing compared to Norris in qualifying, Brown replied: “I think you’ve got Lando on his A-plus game, so I don’t think there was anything left lap-time-wise there and so he found that.

“Oscar has been right there with him all weekend and just didn’t get that same extra [performance] that lap. We’ll continue to look at it. He’ll look at the data and probably do what we all did and go: ‘Wow, what a lap!”

During his commentary of the race with Canal+, Grosjean said Brown had taken a chainsaw to Piastri’s performance during the interview with F1TV. 

Grosjean also claimed Brown had said Norris is a world champion and a better driver than Piastri. 

In a post on social media on Sunday evening, Grosjean apologised after admitting he had misinterpreted Brown’s comments. 

Former Lotus and Haas driver Grosjean works as an F1 pundit for French TV
Former Lotus and Haas driver Grosjean works as an F1 pundit for French TV

"Today, I made a comment on Canal+ regarding Zak Brown's comments about Oscar Piastri during an interview yesterday on F1TV, which I was part of," Grosjean wrote. 

"I completely misunderstood his words and want to apologise for that. I know how important it is to Zak and the entire McLaren team to respect their drivers and treat them fairly and equally.

"McLaren had the fastest car today and were unlucky with the VSC.

"I'm sure both Lando and Oscar will have another chance to fight for the win in Baku."

Tags:

F1
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Romain Grosjean apologises for ‘misunderstanding’ McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown after Oscar Piastri claim
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 Race Report
Antonelli wins after Norris loses out on turgid Madrid F1 debut
Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026
F1 News
McLaren ramping up efforts for early Verstappen race engineer arrival
McLaren boss Zak Brown has held talks with Gianpiero Lambiase in the F1 paddock
F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix after two penalties
The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
The key to Lando Norris' "masterpiece" Madrid F1 pole
Norris took pole for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Norris ‘thought I was in the wall’ on ‘best ever’ lap for Madrid pole
Lando Norris shocked even himself as he took a brilliant pole
F1 News
Lando Norris beats Kimi Antonelli to surprise first pole at Madrid
Lando Norris celebrates his stunning pole in Madrid

Latest News

F1 News
Sainz claims Alonso radio complaints provoked penalty “like always”
13m ago
Carlos Sainz accused Fernando Alonso of provoking his penalty
F2 News
F2 to “supersize” Baku round amid ongoing F1 calendar uncertainty
35m ago
The start of the F2 feature race in Madrid
F1 News
What Madring needs to fix to stop F1 drivers 'falling asleep'
1h ago
F1 drivers criticised the new Madring circuit
F1 News
Grosjean apologises for ‘misunderstanding’ Brown after Piastri claim
2h ago
Oscar Piastri had another difficult weekend
F1 News
Prominent F1 photographer grabbed in choke hold by Spanish GP police
2h ago
The photographer was trying to reach the F1 podium after the Spanish GP

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris told off for drinking Coca-Cola after F1 Spanish GP
3h ago
Lando Norris finished third in Madrid
F1 News
Honda announces F1 power unit leadership structure changes
4h ago
Honda powers the Aston Martin F1 team
F1 News
'I almost fell asleep' - Scathing Madrid F1 reviews continue from drivers after debut race
17h ago
The start provided all of the action in Madrid
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes honest confession after latest F1 win
17h ago
Kimi Antonelli admitted Lando Norris deserved to win the Spanish GP
F1 News
"Insanely unlucky" Lando Norris lambasts virtual safety car rules
18h ago
The virtual safety car timing cost Lando Norris a likely win