Prominent F1 photographer grabbed in choke hold by police at Spanish GP

An F1 photographer appeared was forcefully stopped from reaching the podium after the Spanish Grand Prix.

The photographer was trying to reach the F1 podium after the Spanish GP
The photographer was trying to reach the F1 podium after the Spanish GP

A prominent Formula 1 photographer was forcefully stopped from accessing the podium by security in a shocking moment after the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Images taken by Spanish motorsport photographer and journalist Daniel Atan of the incident have gained traction on social media following Sunday’s race in Madrid. 

The photos appear to show long-serving F1 photographer Peter Fox, who works for Getty Images and Williams, being placed in a choke hold by Spanish police as he attempted to reach the podium. 

Fox was trying to access the podium via a passageway designated for photographers but was stopped by the heavy-handed security. 

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“Today, in absolutely surreal things: a cop puts a chokehold on a photographer in Madrid for trying to access the podium via a passageway enabled for photographers,” Atan wrote on X. 

Fellow F1 photographer Jamey Price defended his colleague on social media. 

“I don’t know the context here. But I do know the photographer in the choke hold and he’s a long standing professional covering f1 for many decades. AND I do also know based on my own vast experience with police and security at races, I’m 0% surprised,” Price wrote. 

The fracas was also captured in brief video shared on social media, showing Fox, who was wearing official Williams team gear, being restrained on the ground. 

Some of Fox’s most well-known work includes capturing an incredible image of Nico Rosberg going through the Degner curves at the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix. 

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli won the first-ever F1 race to be held in Madrid, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

The 20-year-old Italian now leads the world championship by 81 points from Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who came home fifth. 

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Prominent F1 photographer grabbed in choke hold by police at Spanish GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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