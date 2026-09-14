‘Allowed to drink what I like’ - Lando Norris told off for drinking Coca-Cola after F1 Spanish GP

Lando Norris was told off for drinking a can of Coca-Cola in the F1 cooldown room after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris finished third in Madrid
Lando Norris finished third in Madrid

Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris was involved in a post-race spat over drinking a can of Coca-Cola in the cooldown room after the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Norris finished third in Sunday’s race at the new Madring F1 circuit, having lost the lead because of an unfortunately-timed virtual safety car that meant he was unable to make a cheap pit stop. 

Already frustrated by his bad luck, Norris rejected a request from an official not to drink Coca-Cola in the cooldown room before the drivers headed to the podium. 

What the off-screen official said to Norris was not caught on camera but the McLaren driver, who was sat in-between race-winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was not amused. 

The moment Norris was told off for drinking a can of Coca-Cola
The moment Norris was told off for drinking a can of Coca-Cola

Norris admitted to a bemused Antonelli that “I might get told off”before he was seemingly asked to put the drink away. 

"I just did a race, so I'm allowed to drink what I would like. Thank you so much,” the 28-year-old Briton firmly responded. 

The moment was quickly picked up by fans and went viral on social media. 

One fan on Reddit described the exchange as being “the highlight of the Madring”. 

Madrid’s F1 debut was heavily criticised by fans and drivers alike for being a dull affair, with Sunday’s grand prix featuring just four overtakes. 

Norris looked in control of Sunday's race in Madrid before the VSC
Norris looked in control of Sunday's race in Madrid before the VSC

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto quipped he “almost fell asleep” during the race. 

The result has seen Antonelli extend his advantage at the top of the world championship to 81 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who could only finish fifth. 

It marked Antonelli’s eighth victory in 14 races this season and the 20-year-old Italian now looks unstoppable in the title race with just nine scheduled rounds remaining. 

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Lando Norris
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‘Allowed to drink what I like’ - Lando Norris told off for drinking Coca-Cola after F1 Spanish GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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