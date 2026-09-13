"Insanely unlucky" Lando Norris lambasts F1's virtual safety car rules

Lando Norris was left to rue Formula 1’s virtual safety car rules as he lost what he felt was a “deserved” victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion controlled the early stages of Sunday’s debut F1 race in Madrid from pole position but was deprived of a likely third win this season because of the unfortunate timing of the VSC.

Norris missed the opportunity to pit, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen were able to come under the VSC and save crucial race time as a result.

The VSC ended before Norris could make it around to the pits and to rub salt into the wounds, the Briton suffered a slow stop, which meant he rejoined in fifth place.

Norris looked in control of Sunday's race in Madrid before the VSC

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Norris recovered to finish third but could not overtake Verstappen or Antonelli due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the new Madring street circuit.

“We were just insanely unlucky today,” Norris reflected. “I was the only one on the whole grid that didn't get the chance to do the pit stop. That's just unfortunate.

“It's happened in races and there's been plenty of times where I've gained from it in the past and times where I've lost from it. It's racing, but never [experienced it] when fighting for a win.

“I think it's probably one of the first times a win has been lost simply because of it. It's frustrating, especially after the performance yesterday and the performance I was putting in at the beginning of the race and I had all race, in fact. Of course, I feel like I deserve more today, but the others also did a good race, and have to give credit to that, too.

“It’s not the team's fault. It's not my fault. Simple as that. We were just unlucky.”

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Antonelli scooped up his eighth win of 2026 after Norris' misfortune

Asked if he feels changes need to be made to the VSC rules to make things fairer, Norris replied: “It's been brought up many times over the years by different drivers.

“There's always probably some cons to doing it. It’s tough, I've won from it in the past; I've lost from it in the past. Over the course of a season, it's hard to know if it's a good thing or a bad thing. Probably equals out over time.

“Of course, it just hurts more the fact that I lose a win. There’s literally nothing I could do as a driver today to do a better job. Pole, led the race, and to lose it for nothing in my control is... I don't think how a race should be won.

“I hope people agree. I think people would agree. But it is racing and it's happened so I can't really complain about it. I can be upset about it, but I can't really complain about it.

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“There is things, because we have spoken about it in the past, several times, about how it can be at least covered for one lap, or everyone has the opportunity to do the pit stops, or you just block the pit entry, and no one can box apart from if you have a puncture or something.

“I think there's a few things you could do to make it more simple and more fair for everyone, but that’s a bigger discussion. This is not something I can just ask for. It's something as a group of drivers, I think we would all want.

“But there's a lot more to it. Depending on if it's raining and there's a VSC and you're on slicks, does it mean you can box or not? It's a complicated subject but I think, as a collection of drivers, if we all talk about it, I think everyone wants the same thing, and that's just fairness for everyone.

“Of course, I'm complaining about it today. I could benefit from it next time out and I could win because of it, so... Yeah… I have to take it on the chin. I just hope it doesn't happen to anyone again, because it's just not how you should lose a race.”