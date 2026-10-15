F1’s deadline for Middle East races has passed - so what’s happening with the calendar?

Formula 1 remains unmoved in its intention to end the 2026 season in the Middle East as planned, Crash.net understands.

Uncertainty has surrounded the viability of the final two scheduled races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi for several months due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

At the end of last month, F1 teams suggested that a mid-October deadline had been set for a final call on whether the Qatar and Abu Dhabi back-to-back will take place on 27-29 November and 4-6 December.

"As we discussed during the F1 Commission last Monday, mid-October is the last call for such a decision," Audi chief Mattia Binotto said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September.

Uncertainty remains over the climax of the 2026 F1 season

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We are now firmly in the mid-October range and no announcement has been made. So what is going on?

Sources have told Crash.net that there will be no announcement unless something changes.

According to the UK government, it is currently fine to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, though British nationals in the Middle East are advised that they “should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and potential travel disruptions.”

The current foreign travel advice for Qatar reads: "The US and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 17 June in relation to the conflict in the Middle East, however the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable.

“Since 8 July there have been strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran in a number of locations across the region, including Qatar, against US military and civilian infrastructure. There is a risk of more attacks and unforeseen escalation in the region.

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F1 is due to visit Qatar at the end of November

"Before the ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations associated with the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities, and institutions.”

Separate to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Saudi Arabia has faced attacks from Yemen’s Houthi movement in recent days.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has been hit by strikes on several occasions, with a recent attack killing 13 people and injuring 300.

On 13 October, a missile launched by the Houthis hit a building owned by Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco.

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It is worth noting that the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead despite a missile attack on an oil depot close to the Jeddah circuit.

F1 has not publicly commented on the situation, but during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: "As we've already said, the calendar is confirmed: the last two Grands Prix will be in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“This is the direction we've taken based on the information and reassurances we have - and which we absolutely must have, of course. It's the strategy we'll apply until the end of the year.”

Sources within F1 teams have acknowledged the possibility for logistical headaches caused by potential travel disruptions, however, they expressed trust in the FIA and F1 to take the right decisions regarding the calendar.

It is understood that only a full escalation in the region similar to what was seen at the start of the year, and ultimately led to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix, would impact F1’s plans.

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If the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races cannot go ahead, F1 has a back-up plan to stage the season finale at Imola. Otherwise, it is very much business as usual.

Perhaps a first indication of whether F1 will go to the Middle East will come from MotoGP, which is due to head to Qatar on 8 November, three weeks before F1’s visit.