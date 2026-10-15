F1’s deadline for Middle East races has passed - so what’s happening with the calendar?

F1's mid-October deadline for a final call on Qatar and Abu Dhabi has passed. This is the latest on the Middle East races.

F1 intends to complete the 2026 season as scheduled
F1 intends to complete the 2026 season as scheduled

Formula 1 remains unmoved in its intention to end the 2026 season in the Middle East as planned, Crash.net understands. 

Uncertainty has surrounded the viability of the final two scheduled races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi for several months due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

At the end of last month, F1 teams suggested that a mid-October deadline had been set for a final call on whether the Qatar and Abu Dhabi back-to-back will take place on 27-29 November and 4-6 December. 

"As we discussed during the F1 Commission last Monday, mid-October is the last call for such a decision," Audi chief Mattia Binotto said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September. 

Uncertainty remains over the climax of the 2026 F1 season
Uncertainty remains over the climax of the 2026 F1 season

We are now firmly in the mid-October range and no announcement has been made. So what is going on? 

Sources have told Crash.net that there will be no announcement unless something changes. 

According to the UK government, it is currently fine to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, though British nationals in the Middle East are advised that they “should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and potential travel disruptions.” 

The current foreign travel advice for Qatar reads: "The US and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 17 June  in relation to the conflict in the Middle East, however the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable. 

“Since 8 July there have been strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran in a number of locations across the region, including Qatar, against US military and civilian infrastructure. There is a risk of more attacks and unforeseen escalation in the region. 

F1 is due to visit Qatar at the end of November
F1 is due to visit Qatar at the end of November

"Before the ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations associated with the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities, and institutions.”

Separate to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Saudi Arabia has faced attacks from Yemen’s Houthi movement in recent days. 

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has been hit by strikes on several occasions, with a recent attack killing 13 people and injuring 300. 

On 13 October, a missile launched by the Houthis hit a building owned by Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco. 

It is worth noting that the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead despite a missile attack on an oil depot close to the Jeddah circuit. 

F1 has not publicly commented on the situation, but during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: "As we've already said, the calendar is confirmed: the last two Grands Prix will be in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. 

“This is the direction we've taken based on the information and reassurances we have - and which we absolutely must have, of course. It's the strategy we'll apply until the end of the year.”

Sources within F1 teams have acknowledged the possibility for logistical headaches caused by potential travel disruptions, however, they expressed trust in the FIA and F1 to take the right decisions regarding the calendar.

It is understood that only a full escalation in the region similar to what was seen at the start of the year, and ultimately led to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix, would impact F1’s plans. 

If the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races cannot go ahead, F1 has a back-up plan to stage the season finale at Imola. Otherwise, it is very much business as usual. 

Perhaps a first indication of whether F1 will go to the Middle East will come from MotoGP, which is due to head to Qatar on 8 November, three weeks before F1’s visit. 

Tags:

F1
Qatar
Abu Dhabi
F1’s deadline for Middle East races has passed - so what’s happening with the calendar?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1's calendar uncertainty isn't over: What happens if more races are cancelled?
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the Yas Marina circuit 2023
F1 News
Rare Abu Dhabi 2021 defence made for ‘scapegoat’ Michael Masi
Verstappen beat Hamilton to the 2021 world title in a controversial finish
F1 Results
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test - Full timings and results
Jak Crawford
F1 News
Mercedes run unusual front wing design for 2026 on mule car in Abu Dhabi test
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Who is driving in the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season test today?
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Fernando Alonso jokes Adrian Newey ‘touching the car’ sparked F1 revival
Fernando Alonso

Latest News

F1 News
What made Ferrari F1 protege Rafael Camara the “clear choice” for Haas
1h ago
Ferrari junior Camara is a highly-rated prospect
F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior making F1 debut with Haas?
3h ago
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
Rafael Camara confirmed at Haas as Esteban Ocon's 2027 F1 replacement
3h ago
Rafael Camara will make his F1 debut with Haas in 2027
F1 News
Ferrari role in Lewis Hamilton Singapore blunder questioned by former F1 strategist
3h ago
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton's communication is back in the spotlight
F1 News
F1’s deadline for Middle East races has passed - so what’s happening?
4h ago
F1 intends to complete the 2026 season as scheduled

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Better than Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas makes huge Cadillac F1 claim
7h ago
Valtteri Bottas has made a big claim about Cadillac's F1 facilities
F1 News
Christian Horner’s Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc plan that was blocked by Red Bull
8h ago
Horner eyed Leclerc and Alonso as possible Perez replacements
F1 News
F1 accused of giving ‘sportswashing prize’ to Rwanda with African GP
8h ago
Rwandan president Paul Kagame and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
F1 News
Laurent Mekies signs new long-term Red Bull F1 contract extension
14/10/26
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies
F1 News
Clever Red Bull loophole to be outlawed in FIA clampdown
14/10/26
Red Bull's RB22 has been the car to beat at the last two races