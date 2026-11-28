Lewis Hamilton was at a loss to explain Ferrari’s Formula 1 qualifying struggles at the Qatar Grand Prix, admitting the team is often left searching “for something that’s invisible”.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton were over a second off the pace of pole-sitter George Russell as they could only qualify seventh and ninth on the grid at the high-speed Lusail International Circuit.

Hamilton was unable to answer why Ferrari was “just slow” in another difficult qualifying session for the Italian outfit, which came a week after the Scuderia suffered a humiliating double Q2 elimination at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"It hasn't been frustrating. We have just been slow," the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton ended up a disappointing ninth

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"Driving the lap is still fun. It's been a little bit difficult to get the car in a nice window in terms of balance.

"That's been a challenge for us this year. It's arriving with the car and not having to change it. More often than not we have had to search for something that's invisible.

"We are trying to engineer the car as best as we can but also we are losing on the straights and now we are at the point of the year that the guys ahead are as quick, if not quicker, through the corners at this track particularly.”

Asked if he could at least have some fun and make some moves in Sunday’s race, Hamilton wasn’t convinced.

”This is not really a track where you can do a lot. It's not really the most exciting track when it comes to racing,” the 41-year-old Briton replied.

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Ferrari has struggled for pace so far in Qatar © XPB Images

"I mean, if you look at the past years, there's been hardly any overtaking, and we used to have DRS, and even with the DRS, it wasn't a lot. Most likely you'll just see a line of cars. And also the cars ahead of us have got massive power.

"But where there's a will, there's a way, so I'll give it everything I can to try and move forwards.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur described the performance in Qatar as the team’s “worst” qualifying of the season.

"It's the worst [qualifying] of the season in terms of pace,” he told Sky Sports F1.

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"We had decent expectations coming to Doha but from the beginning of the weekend we struggled with the conditions, mainly to put the tyres in the right spot with the various restrictions.

"It's not an excuse because we all have the same but we are struggling to fix it. When you don't put the tyres in the right window you are one second off. We are struggling from the beginning."