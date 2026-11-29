George Russell has branded the presence of debris on the circuit at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix ‘unacceptable’ after sustaining damage that cost him a potential race victory.

The Mercedes driver started from pole position at the Lusail International Circuit but was forced to settle for second place behind teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Russell sustained damage after striking debris from a polystyrene board that had been scattered across the circuit during the opening lap of the race.

The British driver had entered Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix determined to reverse his recent fortunes, having described his race performances in recent weeks as “pretty rubbish” after claiming pole position on Saturday.

George Russell © XPB Images

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However, Russell was left frustrated by another missed opportunity, believing the incident encapsulated his 2026 Formula 1 campaign.

“This kind of just sums up this year,” Russell said in parc ferme after the Qatar Grand Prix.

“I thought it was pretty unacceptable when I came around the corner, and there was just debris everywhere. I knew as soon as I hit it, it was quite a hard hit, something wasn't right.

“So, a real shame, obviously, still glad to be on the podium, but it shouldn't have been that way.”

George Russell & Kimi Antonelli

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Russell questioned why a Virtual Safety Car had not been deployed to allow the debris to be cleared from the racing surface.

“It was literally the first lap round,” he explained, “I came through turn two, and there was stuff everywhere, then through turn three there was loads more, so I couldn't believe it. I thought it should at least have been a VSC. But that's been my year, to be honest.”

Despite Mercedes securing a one-two finish in Qatar, Russell admitted that he was looking forward to the conclusion of the 2026 Formula 1 season following another frustrating Sunday.

Russell said, “Kimi did an amazing job. The team did a great job with the car this weekend; it was unreal, but I am looking forward to New Year's Eve and getting this year over.”