Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the Qatar Grand Prix after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell’s race was undone by damage.

Russell looked to be in control and on his way to way to just a fourth win of the season after fending off Antonelli during an early fight that was called off by Mercedes, but damage ruined his victory hopes when a chunk of polystyrene marker board became stuck underneath his car.

Mercedes managed to remove most of the debris but could not clear it all during a costly 10-second pit stop which dropped Russell behind Antonelli, who went on to seal a comfortable 10th victory of his hugely impressive title-winning campaign, half a minute clear of Russell.

Antonelli remarkably offered to give up the victory to his team-mate, but Mercedes opting against taking up the generous offer with the gap between its drivers too big.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full race results

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Russell fended off Antonelli early on

"The car was unreal. The pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air that last stint - doing 1:25s, pushing more and the car was on rails," Antonelli said.

"It was a real pleasure to drive. This was the best car of the season so far. I'm really proud of the team for the job they've done, especially trying to understand this new package.

"I feel for George. He had quite a bit of damage, so it would have been a nice battle I think in the race but really happy with the win at the end of the day and the pace of today."

Events in Qatar summed up the misfortune that has hampered a miserable season for Russell, who entered the campaign as the overwhelming title favourite but is on course to head into the winter licking his wounds after a brutal year.

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Oscar Piastri completed the podium in third place ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who fended off the second McLaren of Lando Norris, who dropped early positions from third on the grid with a dreadful start.

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Ferrari endured a woeful race as Lewis Hamilton took sixth ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc as the Scuderia ended up 18 seconds behind McLaren and almost a minute off the lead. Ferrari did at least secure second place in the constructors’ championship with the result.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar’s race was ruined by front-wing damage as he took eighth, ahead of Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto, who rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Audi respectively.

Three drivers failed to finish, with Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad forced to retire with damage picked up in a first-lap battle with team-mate Lawson.

Aston Martin suffered another double DNF as Fernando Alonso joined Lance Stroll on the sidelines, with the Canadian retiring due to discomfort after struggling with back pain throughout the weekend.

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