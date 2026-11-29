Formula 1 drivers have paid tribute to Marc Marquez following his final MotoGP race after the legendary rider announced his bombshell retirement.

Marquez sent shockwaves through the MotoGP paddock - and wider motorsport world - by announcing he was retiring during FP1 at Valencia. He finished second in Sunday’s season finale, which marked his final race.

The 33-year-old Spaniard’s shock announcement on Friday came just days after he clinched a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title in Portugal to move level with Giacomo Agostini and go one clear of the great Valentino Rossi.

Marquez, a hugely popular figure, has drawn widespread respect from the F1 paddock for producing one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time by recovering from a career-threatening injury in 2020 to win two further premier class titles.

Marquez finished second in his final MotoGP race at Valencia

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“He fully deserves it, also to retire on his own terms while winning the championship and enjoy life, because there's much more to life than only MotoGP. Same for me here in F1,” four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen said.

“I just hope that he enjoys his life now also outside of it with his family, his friends, probably just think a little bit less about racing, and also just stay healthy, because I think the amount of injuries that these guys get throughout their career, it will eat up on you later on in life, right?

“I mean, you see it with a lot of those riders. So yeah, I just hope that he is going to have a great second part of his life.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who said he “teared up” about the news in a social media post, described Marquez as the “best athlete there is”.

“I'm very happy for him because I think his body has had enough. He came this year to Barcelona. I finally got some time to chat with him,” the Frenchman said.

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Marquez drove a Toro Rosso F1 car at the Red Bull Ring in 2018

“So now he's for me the best athlete there is. What they go through with their body is a completely different story. I think if he felt safe to keep going, he would have. But now I think there's nothing to prove.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was full of praise and admiration for his fellow countryman.

“I was with my friend the other day commenting that we remember watching a documentary a couple of years ago,” Sainz said.

“[Marquez] said that his late grandfather that passed was asking him, ‘Marc, why do you keep doing this if you are completely destroyed and you've won everything, and you're the best in history already?’ And he said, ‘I'll do only one more, Grandad. One more. I need one more for myself, and then I'll retire.’

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“And I remember looking, remembering that, and saying, ‘Well, he's won two more probably since he said that. So it might be that with this one he stops.’ But he's been so quick lately, and with the change of regulations next year, and bikes getting maybe a bit less physical, I was like, ‘Nah, he will just keep going.’ And then he retired. So pretty impressive, and hats off to him.”

Marquez rode a gold bike in his final MotoGP race © Gold and Goose

He added: “I think Marc has been honestly through a process in his last few years of maturity that I think it's been incredible to see him develop as an athlete, as a human. It is unbelievable what he has achieved, especially this last year with the comeback, or these last two years with the comeback.

“I'm a big fan of his. I consider him one of the best, if not the best, or up there with the best athletes in the history of Spain. And as a friend of his, and I can consider myself a friend because we're neighbours in Madrid in my parents' house, and someone that I've shared a lot of great moments filming back in the time when I was with Red Bull, he is someone that I admire greatly.

“And I just wish him the happiest post-career life he can have. Big congrats on an amazing career and a spectacular way of retiring. I think it’s a great way the way he's done it, and the maturity he has approached it with.”

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Fellow Spaniard and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso also posted a heartfelt tribute to Marquez on his social media.

Marquez has even had an impact on F1’s younger stars, with Arvid Lindblad, who attended the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix, admitting: “I was very sad when he announced the news.

“The biggest reason I was actually sad is that this weekend is the last race. I would have loved to be able to watch him live in his last ever MotoGP race, because he's a legend of the sport, honestly, like Max is here.

“They're both unbelievable, and just being able to watch them is pretty special. I got to watch him once, but never really got to meet him. So a bit of a shame. But that's the way it is, and I think his career is pretty impressive.”