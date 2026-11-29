New F1 championship standings after the Qatar Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli scored his 10th victory of a dominant 2026 Formula 1 season at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Antonelli led Mercedes' first one-two finish since the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September after damage ruined team-mate George Russell's hopes of taking a rare win.
The result sees Russell move up to third place in the drivers' standings, though he is 34 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen who can no longer be caught in the runner-up spot this year with one race remaining.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has slipped to fourth, seven points behind Russell, and is just one point clear of 2025 world champion Lando Norris, who finished fifth in Qatar.
In the constructors' championship, a distant P6 and P7 for Ferrari secured P2 in the constructors' championship for the Scuderia.
Red Bull and McLaren are tied level on 456 points in third, with Red Bull only ahead by virtual of taking an extra victory this season.
Racing Bulls has all but sealed fifth place ahead of Alpine, while Audi has closed to within two points of Haas in the battle for seventh spot.
F1 2026 drivers' championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|10
|427
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|316
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|282
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|275
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|274
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|256
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|182
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|126
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|91
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|52
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|35
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|15
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|14
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|11
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|24
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|25
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors' championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|13
|709
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|531
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|456
|4
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|456
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|116
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|87
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|29
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|16
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0