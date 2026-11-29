Kimi Antonelli scored his 10th victory of a dominant 2026 Formula 1 season at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Antonelli led Mercedes' first one-two finish since the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September after damage ruined team-mate George Russell's hopes of taking a rare win.

The result sees Russell move up to third place in the drivers' standings, though he is 34 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen who can no longer be caught in the runner-up spot this year with one race remaining.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has slipped to fourth, seven points behind Russell, and is just one point clear of 2025 world champion Lando Norris, who finished fifth in Qatar.

In the constructors' championship, a distant P6 and P7 for Ferrari secured P2 in the constructors' championship for the Scuderia.

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Red Bull and McLaren are tied level on 456 points in third, with Red Bull only ahead by virtual of taking an extra victory this season.

Racing Bulls has all but sealed fifth place ahead of Alpine, while Audi has closed to within two points of Haas in the battle for seventh spot.

F1 2026 drivers' championship

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 10 427 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 316 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 282 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 275 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 3 274 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 256 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 182 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 126 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 91 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 52 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 35 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 15 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 14 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 11 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 0 1 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 24 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 25 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 0

F1 2026 constructors' championship

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 13 709 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 531 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 456 4 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 3 456 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 116 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 87 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 31 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 29 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 16 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0