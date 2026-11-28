All 10 drivers are on the track, and all 10 drivers are on new Soft tyres to end the day in Qatar
F1 Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying as it happened
Follow all the action from Saturday at the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Live updates from final practice and qualifying at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Key Moments
- George Russell secured pole position
- Kimi Antonelli topped all three practice sessions
- Mercedes dominate Friday practice
The Qatar Grand Prix marks the 22nd and penultimate stop on the calendar for the 2026 F1 season, which will conclude next weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team clinching the constructors' in Brazil.
Runner-up spot in the drivers' and constructors' championship remains up for grabs, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari currently leading the way. Verstappen is 37 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris just three further points back.
Verstappen and Russell created headlines in Las Vegas as they reignited their heated F1 rivalry, however, both drivers attempted to cool the tension when speaking to the media on Thursday in Qatar.
The other major talking point heading into the weekend is how the Ferrari drivers will race each other after Hamilton and Leclerc clashed last time out in Las Vegas.
For the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli has set a maximum limit of 27 laps per tyre set across the race weekend due to wear concerns around the Lusail circuit which features a series of demanding, high-speed corners.
The drivers will be forced to make at least two pit stops in Sunday's 57-lap race as a result.
Mercedes made an ominous start to the weekend by dominating Friday practice as Antonelli headed a Silver Arrows one-two in both sessions, leaving the likes of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari with plenty of work to do.
Here is how the starting grid looks for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix:
F1 2026 Qatar Grand Prix: Starting grid after penalties
George Russell has secured pole position at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, read the full report below:
George Russell takes Qatar GP pole as Mercedes lock out front row
The full results from qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix:
F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
George Russell has secured pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, wit Kimi Antonelli in second, and Lando Norris in third
The Chequered Flag is out as the drivers complete their last laps...
Here we go then, the second and final runs of Q3 are underway as the Mercedes drivers lead the way out of the pits
Here is how the order looks after the first flying laps:
- George Russell
- Kimi Antonelli
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Isack Hadjar
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Lewis Hamilton
- Arvid Lindblad (No Time Set)
- Liam Lawson (No Time Set)
The first flying laps of Q3 are in, and it is George Russell who topped the timesheets, ahead of Kimi Antonelli, the two McLaren drivers, the two Red Bull drivers and the Ferrari drivers
Ferrari are out on used Soft tyres, with the Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren drivers on fresh Soft tyres
Here come the drivers to start this session, with the Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren drivers now on track
The final Qualifying session of the day is underway, as the battle for pole is on, but it looks like it will be between the Mercedes drivers
Here are the 10 drivers who have secured their place in Q3 at the Qatar GP:
- George Russell
- Isack Hadjar
- Kimi Antonelli
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Charles Leclerc
- Arvid Lindblad
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Lawson
Here are the six drivers who have not been able to progress to Q3 at the Qatar GP:
- Ollie Bearman
- Pierre Gasly
- Gabriel Bortoleto
- Franco Colapinto
- Rafael Camara
- Nico Hulkenberg
The Chequered Flag has been shown to signal the end of Q2, but will any drivers improve?
Kimi Antonelli, who is in third place, is out on used Soft tyres
The Ferrari, Racing Bulls, Audi, Alpine, and Haas drivers are all on track with new Soft tyres on their cars for the second run in Q2
Gabriel Bortoleto will be investigated after the session for potentially impeding Rafael Camara
As it stands, the top 10 have all set their best laps on new Soft tyres, and the bottom six have all set theirs on used Soft tyres
After the first set of flying laps in Q2, here are the six drivers who are at risk:
- Gabriel Bortoleto
- Ollie Bearman
- Pierre Gasly
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Rafael Camara
- Franco Colapinto
Mercedes are not 1-2 after the opening runs in Q2, as Isack Hadjar has found himself in second place, and has split the two Mercedes drivers
The first flying lap was set by Nico Hulkenberg, who put in a 1m24.446, but was instantly beaten by George Russell with a 1m22.079
Haas, Audi and Alpine have sent their drivers out on used Soft tyres from the end of Q1
The Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, Racing Bulls, and McLaren drivers are all out on new Soft tyres
Audi was the first to send a driver onto the track as Nico Hulkenberg exited the pits, and was followed by the Haas drivers and the Mercedes drivers