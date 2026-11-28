Live updates from final practice and qualifying at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Key Moments

George Russell secured pole position

Kimi Antonelli topped all three practice sessions

Mercedes dominate Friday practice

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the 22nd and penultimate stop on the calendar for the 2026 F1 season, which will conclude next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team clinching the constructors' in Brazil.

Runner-up spot in the drivers' and constructors' championship remains up for grabs, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari currently leading the way. Verstappen is 37 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris just three further points back.

Verstappen and Russell created headlines in Las Vegas as they reignited their heated F1 rivalry, however, both drivers attempted to cool the tension when speaking to the media on Thursday in Qatar.

The other major talking point heading into the weekend is how the Ferrari drivers will race each other after Hamilton and Leclerc clashed last time out in Las Vegas.

For the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli has set a maximum limit of 27 laps per tyre set across the race weekend due to wear concerns around the Lusail circuit which features a series of demanding, high-speed corners.

The drivers will be forced to make at least two pit stops in Sunday's 57-lap race as a result.

Mercedes made an ominous start to the weekend by dominating Friday practice as Antonelli headed a Silver Arrows one-two in both sessions, leaving the likes of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari with plenty of work to do.