Christian Horner’s Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc plan that was blocked by Red Bull

Christian Horner has revealed that his attempts to sign Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc were blocked by Red Bull.

Former Red Bull team principal Horner claims in his upcoming book Drive that he wanted to bring in either Alonso or Leclerc when it was clear that Sergio Perez was going to lose his seat for the 2025 season.

Horner, who was relieved of his duties in July last year after two decades at the helm of Red Bull, made a move first for Alonso and then Leclerc, but saw both approaches knocked back.

"Sergio Perez's form was unrecognisable compared to the driver he had been in previous seasons. I decided to look for a possible replacement,” Horner wrote.

Horner was seeking a new team-mate for Max Verstappen

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"During the Japanese Grand Prix, Fernando even told me that he really wanted to drive alongside Max the following season. Subsequently, Helmut [Marko], apparently on behalf of Verstappen's management team, made it clear that they were not happy with that idea.”

Horner responded by turning his attention to Leclerc, saying: "I thought he could be the perfect driver for us.

"He was fast, strong over one lap, and had a determined character. Sure, he made a mistake now and then, which Red Bull had capitalised on, but whatever the situation, he never criticised Ferrari.

“Charles was a team player, and I felt he could fill the gap if Sergio dropped further back. Moreover, he seemed frustrated at Ferrari.

"Shortly afterwards, Helmut told me that I should just forget about Charles as well. Just like with Fernando, it wasn't going to happen.”

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Lawson ultimately got the nod

Horner is firm in his belief that the order not to sign either Alonso or Leclerc had nothing to do with Max Verstappen or his management team.

"I knew immediately that that order did not come from Max,” Horner said. “But someone had decided somewhere that it wasn't the right move for Red Bull. I was disappointed.”

With both Alonso and Leclerc ruled out, Red Bull eventually selected Liam Lawson as Perez’s replacement.

The move to promote Lawson proved disastrous and the Kiwi was demoted just two races into the 2025 season.

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“I didn't feel comfortable with it. He was young and inexperienced, with only eleven Formula 1 races under his belt, and we were asking an enormous amount of him. But actually, he should never have been promoted in the first place,” Horner said of Lawson.

Yuki Tsunoda followed but the Japanese driver fared little better than Lawson, before Isack Hadjar was promoted in his place for the 2026 season after an impressive rookie campaign.

Red Bull had considered other options for 2026, including Carlos Sainz, who went as far as visiting Horner at his home to discuss a potential deal shortly before the Briton was removed from his post.

"He came to discuss a possible move to Red Bull in 2026,” Horner explained. "He was an experienced Grand Prix driver, a team player, and I knew he would work his socks off for the team."