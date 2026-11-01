F1 Mexico GP red-flagged after huge Valtteri Bottas crash

The Mexico City Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a big crash for Valtteri Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

The Mexico City Grand Prix has been red-flagged on lap 46 following a huge crash for Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas. 

Bottas suffered a front-left suspension failure and went straight on into the barriers at Turn 1, suffering a rear impact. 

The Finn, who is under pressure to retain his Cadillac seat for next season, walked away from the crash seemingly unscathed. 

Cadillac confirmed that Bottas has been taken to the circuit's medical centre for further assessments as a precaution. 

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The American team added that Bottas "got out of the car unaided and was responsive on the radio." 

F1's governing body the FIA said the race had been suspended so that the barriers could be repaired. 

At the time of the red flag, Max Verstappen was leading ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. 

Lewis Hamilton dropped to fourth after pitting under the initial safety car before the race was suspended. 

The seven-time world champion, already annoyed with Ferrari team-mate Leclerc for his driving on the first lap, was left fuming with Ferrari, telling his team "we have big problems". 

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The race will resume with a standing restart in the order at the time of the red flag and there will be 25 laps left to run. 

Antonelli is currently on track to be crowned F1 world champion for the first time.

Race control has announced that the restart order will go back one lap, meaning Hamilton will line up third behind Verstappen and Leclerc, but ahead of Antonelli. 

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F1 Mexico GP red-flagged after huge Valtteri Bottas crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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