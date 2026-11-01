Lewis Hamilton achieves ‘dream’ of emulating Michael Schumacher with first Ferrari pole at Mexico GP

Lewis Hamilton reflects on creating another piece of F1 history with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a dream of emulating Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a dream of emulating Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton says claiming his first Formula 1 pole position for Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix evoked memories of watching Michael Schumacher when he was growing up. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton outpaced former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds to end a three-year wait for a grand prix pole in Mexico. 

As well as securing his first pole since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, and the 105th of his legendary career, 41-year-old Hamilton became the oldest driver to top qualifying since Mario Andretti for Ferrari at the 1982 Italian Grand Prix. 

Hamilton admitted he couldn’t help but think about all the success Schumacher enjoyed with Ferrari after achieving his own latest milestone with F1’s most famous team. 

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 pole for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 pole for Ferrari

“It’s been a long time since I think I’ve sat in this spot. I don’t really remember the last time I had a pole. And like embarking on this journey with Ferrari and all the challenges and ups and downs we’ve had,” Hamilton said in the post-qualifying  press conference. 

“I think just my belief in this team, I think the opportunity that they’re giving me and the belief that they’ve put and faith they’ve put in me also. It feels great to be able to reward them with a pole.

“And to have your first Ferrari pole, I mean, jeez, it just takes me back to watching Michael get all those pole positions when he was with Ferrari, and all those wins. So it’s very, very special.”

Speaking separately to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton said he has achieved his “dream” of emulating Schumacher.

“To get the pole, finally get a pole for Ferrari, just takes me back to when I was a kid and sitting on the sofa and watching Michael get those poles, thinking 'how cool would it be to do that?’

Schumacher achieved 58 of his 68 poles with Ferrari
Schumacher achieved 58 of his 68 poles with Ferrari

"It was a dream my family have shared with me and I know so many people in the world grew up watching Michael.

"To be at this point of my career and still have this special feeling - 105 [poles], the number doesn't mean much in a sense, it feels like the first.

"I spoke a couple years ago about getting to have a first. It feels like when you get to 40 they are all gone, but I'm having those firsts this year and I'm in a really good place.”

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Lewis Hamilton
Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton achieves ‘dream’ of emulating Michael Schumacher with first Ferrari pole at Mexico GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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