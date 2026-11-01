Valtteri Bottas responds to Colton Herta Cadillac F1 replacement rumours

After not speaking to the media on Thursday due to illness, Valtteri Bottas has finally responded to the rumours surrounding his future with Cadillac.

Ahead of the Mexico GP, it had been revealed that Sergio Perez had signed an extension with the team until ‘at least 2029’, which added further fuel to the fire that the 2027 Cadillac driver line-up was not set in stone.

Despite the intense rumours surrounding Bottas’ future, he remains ‘pretty confident’ that he will remain with Cadillac for a second season. However, it has been suggested that Colton Herta could replace the Finnish driver.

Cadillac has been working with its reserve driver, Herta, to secure his Super License ahead of the 2027 season, which has made him a realistic option for the team next season.

Valtteri Bottas © XPB Images

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When discussing the situation, Bottas said, “I don't really have much to say. That's the situation, there's rumours. I have nothing really to say. We'll find out eventually.

“Well, it would make sense to me. That's what it reads on the paper, so that's why I'm pretty confident.

“For me, it was always clear who's here for next year. Obviously, it is... Checo made an extension. I haven't made a further extension yet.

“But I'm sure in a big company there's always the board meetings. They could improve the final decisions. I believe those are soon.

“I think everything just needs to be validated with the big bosses in the USA.”

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Colton Herta © XPB Images

There had been suggestions that Esteban Ocon could become a Cadillac driver for the 2027 season, after it was announced that he would leave Haas.

However, reports quickly shut down the French driver as an option, and it appears that Herta is now the favourite to replace Bottas, if Cadillac does decide to alter its driver lineup after its debut season in the sport.