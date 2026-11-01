Valtteri Bottas responds to Colton Herta Cadillac F1 replacement rumours

The Finnish driver addresses intense speculation over his future with Cadillac as Colton Herta rumors build.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

After not speaking to the media on Thursday due to illness, Valtteri Bottas has finally responded to the rumours surrounding his future with Cadillac.

Ahead of the Mexico GP, it had been revealed that Sergio Perez had signed an extension with the team until ‘at least 2029’, which added further fuel to the fire that the 2027 Cadillac driver line-up was not set in stone.

Despite the intense rumours surrounding Bottas’ future, he remains ‘pretty confident’ that he will remain with Cadillac for a second season. However, it has been suggested that Colton Herta could replace the Finnish driver.

Cadillac has been working with its reserve driver, Herta, to secure his Super License ahead of the 2027 season, which has made him a realistic option for the team next season.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

When discussing the situation, Bottas said, “I don't really have much to say. That's the situation, there's rumours. I have nothing really to say. We'll find out eventually.

“Well, it would make sense to me. That's what it reads on the paper, so that's why I'm pretty confident.

“For me, it was always clear who's here for next year. Obviously, it is... Checo made an extension. I haven't made a further extension yet.

“But I'm sure in a big company there's always the board meetings. They could improve the final decisions. I believe those are soon.

“I think everything just needs to be validated with the big bosses in the USA.”

Colton Herta
Colton Herta
© XPB Images

There had been suggestions that Esteban Ocon could become a Cadillac driver for the 2027 season, after it was announced that he would leave Haas.

However, reports quickly shut down the French driver as an option, and it appears that Herta is now the favourite to replace Bottas, if Cadillac does decide to alter its driver lineup after its debut season in the sport.

Tags:

F1
Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen blames F1 calendar demand after two drivers fall ill
Verstappen suggested he is open to the idea
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas skip Mexico GP F1 media duties with illness
Kimi Antonelli can win the F1 title this weekend
F1 News
Sergio Perez gets new Cadillac F1 deal as team-mate speculation mounts
Sergio Perez
F1 News
Will Buxton shares F1 rumour amid ongoing Cadillac 2027 driver mystery
Will Buxton shared a rumour he heard in Austin
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Cryptic comment leaves door open over Cadillac F1 2027 driver line-up
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez

Latest News

F1 News
Jenson Button says Esteban Ocon has “thrown away” F1 career with Haas bust up
22s ago
Esteban Ocon's F1 future remains uncertain
F1 News
F1 Mexico GP starting grid after Lawson thrown out of qualifying
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton will lead the field in Mexico City
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to Colton Herta Cadillac F1 replacement rumours
30m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Ollie Bearman reacts to Haas' shock Esteban Ocon decision: 'A really tough situation'
55m ago
Ollie Bearman
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico today
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
3h ago
Mexican Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton achieves ‘dream’ of emulating Michael Schumacher with first Ferrari pole
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a dream of emulating Michael Schumacher
F1 News
Antonelli ‘tense’ with F1 title on the line as illness battle revealed
7h ago
Kimi Antonelli can make F1 history on Sunday in Mexico
F1 News
The end of Esteban Ocon’s F1 career? Details emerge about Haas row
8h ago
Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation
F1 News
Liam Lawson disqualified from Mexico GP qualifying after penalty for Max Verstappen incident
14h ago
Liam Lawson, Mexico