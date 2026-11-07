F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.
Max Verstappen topped FP3 in Brazil ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris in a session that remained dry despite a constant threat of rain.
Lewis Hamilton had taken a fresh internal combustion engine after Friday's running, but he nonetheless encountered a power unit problem midway through the session which cost him the chance to do a soft tyre run at the end.
Full F1 results from FP3 in Brazil are below.
|2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:11.622
|2
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:11.647
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:11.753
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:11.806
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:11.896
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:11.935
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:12.060
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:12.171
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:12.213
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:12.644
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:12.644
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:12.833
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:12.865
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:12.925
|15
|Rafael Camara
|Haas
|1:12.981
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:13.109
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:13.147
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:13.171
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:13.303
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:13.573
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:13.722
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:14.766