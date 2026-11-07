F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full final practice results

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Max Verstappen topped FP3 in Brazil ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris in a session that remained dry despite a constant threat of rain.

Lewis Hamilton had taken a fresh internal combustion engine after Friday's running, but he nonetheless encountered a power unit problem midway through the session which cost him the chance to do a soft tyre run at the end.

Read Also

Full F1 results from FP3 in Brazil are below.

2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | FP3 | Result Pos Driver Team Timing 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.622 2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:11.647 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:11.753 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:11.806 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.896 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:11.935 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:12.060 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:12.171 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:12.213 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:12.644 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:12.644 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:12.833 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:12.865 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:12.925 15 Rafael Camara Haas 1:12.981 16 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:13.109 17 Alexander Albon Williams 1:13.147 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.171 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:13.303 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:13.573 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:13.722 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.766

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT