F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full final practice results

Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Oscar Piastri, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
Oscar Piastri, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Max Verstappen topped FP3 in Brazil ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris in a session that remained dry despite a constant threat of rain.

Lewis Hamilton had taken a fresh internal combustion engine after Friday's running, but he nonetheless encountered a power unit problem midway through the session which cost him the chance to do a soft tyre run at the end.

Full F1 results from FP3 in Brazil are below.

2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | FP3 | Result
PosDriverTeamTiming
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11.622
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:11.647
3Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11.753
4George RussellMercedes1:11.806
5Charles LeclercFerrari1:11.896
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:11.935
7Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1:12.060
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:12.171
9Isack HadjarRed Bull1:12.213
10Gabriel BortoletoAudi1:12.644
11Pierre GaslyAlpine1:12.644
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:12.833
13Nico HulkenbergAudi1:12.865
14Franco ColapintoAlpine1:12.925
15Rafael CamaraHaas1:12.981
16Ollie BearmanHaas1:13.109
17Alexander AlbonWilliams1:13.147
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:13.171
19Carlos SainzWilliams1:13.303
20Sergio PerezCadillac1:13.573
21Valtteri BottasCadillac1:13.722
22Lance StrollAston Martin1:14.766

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F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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