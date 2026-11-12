Liam Lawson wins race to keep Racing Bulls F1 seat after weeks of uncertainty

Liam Lawson has retained his Racing Bulls seat for the 2027 F1 season.

Liam Lawson has kept his Racing Bulls F1 seat for 2027
Liam Lawson has kept his Racing Bulls F1 seat for 2027

Racing Bulls has re-signed Liam Lawson to complete its Formula 1 driver line-up for the 2027 season.

Lawson has faced an anxious few weeks for his F1 future to be resolved amid the possibility that he could have been replaced at Racing Bulls by Red Bull junior and Formula 2 championship contender Nikola Tsolov. 

But following the latest of a series of superb displays this season at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Lawson started third and finished seventh, the 24-year-old Kiwi has secured his seat for another season alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad. 

“I’m very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls next year," Lawson said.

Lawson has been a standout performer in F1 this season
Lawson has been a standout performer in F1 this season

"We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving. 

"It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors' Championship. 

"It's a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track, and back at the factory. I’m looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.”

Lawson has scored points in all but four of the 20 races to have taken place so far in 2026, and his incredible consistency has largely been the reason for why Racing Bulls is on course to land its best-ever result in F1 with fifth place in the constructors’ championship. 

A season-high finish came with a brilliant fifth place at Monaco, but Lawson has repeatedly turned in standout performances to be the clear lead driver in F1’s midfield this year. 

Lawson will remain team-mates with Arvid Lindblad
Lawson will remain team-mates with Arvid Lindblad

Lawson currently occupies a ‘best of the rest’ P9 in the drivers’ championship having scored 89 points, 14 of which came during a three-race cameo for Red Bull when Isack Hadjar was sidelined with a wrist injury. 

Despite speculation that he could lose his F1 seat, Lawson has been rewarded for his tenacity that earned him the full backing of Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane. 

"I'm very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2027," Lindblad said. 

"Looking back on my first season in Formula 1, it's been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test. 

"I'd like to thank everyone at VCARB and Red Bull for their trust and support. 

"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for their hard work, commitment and collaboration throughout the season, and for the strong relationships we've built along the way. 

"I can't wait to get started next year, building on everything I've learned during my rookie season. It's set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam."

Combined with Lindblad’s haul of 38 points, Racing Bulls sits well clear of sixth-placed Alpine with a seemingly unbeatable points tally. 

It would take something truly special for Alpine to overturn its current 45-point deficit to Racing Bulls in the remaining three races. 

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F1
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad
Liam Lawson wins race to keep Racing Bulls F1 seat after weeks of uncertainty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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