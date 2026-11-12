Formula E postpones Jeddah season-opener as F1 pushing on with Middle East races

Formula E has announced a delay to the start of its new Gen4 era, with the Saudi Arabia round in Jeddah due for December now postponed until April.

Most world motorsport events this year have seen postponements or cancellations to Middle East races due to the ongoing US war with Iran.

While hostilities between the US and Iran have cooled in recent months, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia over the last few weeks.

Civilian infrastructure, including airports in the country, have been targeted, while an Aramco tower was struck last weekend when MotoGP was hosting its Qatar Grand Prix.

Formula E Jeddah 2025/2026 © Formula E

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Formula E season now starts in January

Formula E was supposed to begin its new Gen4 era on the weekend 18-19 December in Jeddah.

However, on Thursday morning, the championship announced that this has been postponed to 16-17 April 2027, while the season will begin in Mexico on 16 January.

A statement from the championship read: “Formula E, in coordination with host partner SELA, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and local public stakeholders, have announced an update to the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar.

“The Jeddah E-Prix double-header is now scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 April 2027, following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

“The aligned decision was reached following constructive ongoing dialogue between all primary partners, taking into account recent developments in the region and the logistical considerations involved.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This date change serves to preserve the complete integrity and scope of the Championship.

“The total race count and double-header structure in Jeddah remain unchanged, underscoring the resilience of the partnership and the shared commitment of Formula E and its partners in Saudi Arabia to deliver a world-class event.

“Furthermore, as a result of this calendar update, the 2027 Sanya E-Prix will also be adjusted and brought forward by two weeks to 3 April 2027.

“This positions the race between Hainan’s flagship international forum and its annual trade expo. By slotting seamlessly into the updated 2027 calendar, the world-class race will complement and amplify two of the island's other premier global events.”

F1 is scheduled to visit Qatar at the end of November

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Formula E news comes as F1 presses on with Middle East races

MotoGP’s recent Qatar Grand Prix went by without any issues, though security alerts were raised in the region during the race weekend amid threats of renewed US attacks on Iran.

In the wake of this, F1 has also confirmed that Imola has been stood down as a reserve race, with the championship pressing on with plans to race in Qatar at the end of November and Abu Dhabi at the start of December.

However, should the Gulf region destabilise in the coming weeks and make the races unviable, the season will end in Las Vegas.

The Dakar Rally also recently moved its 2027 event from Saudi Arabia.