Lewis Hamilton has “rebuilt himself” after Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy, says Damon Hill

Lewis Hamilton has “rebuilt himself” since the heartbreak of being denied a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to Damon Hill.

The Briton was on track to secure what would have been a record eighth world championship but lost out to Max Verstappen in highly controversial circumstances at the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton was unable to fight for a world title over the following years as Mercedes suffered a major drop-off in performance, leading the seven-time world champion to make a sensational move to Ferrari in 2025.

A dreadful first season with Ferrari led many to suggest that Hamilton was on the decline and heading towards retirement after he was convincingly outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton claimed his first pole in three years in Mexico © XPB Images

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But Hamilton has impressively rebounded in 2026, taking both his first grand prix victory and pole position with Ferrari, while he is currently ahead of Leclerc in the drivers’ championship.

"I think there's a gravitas that Lewis has. I mean, don't forget what he was like last year. He was crushed,” 1996 F1 world champion Hill told Sky Sports’ The F1 Show.

"He's been crushed since Abu Dhabi, in effect, you know, in 2021. He's been fighting his way back. He's performed incredibly well this year, much better than I thought, considering I thought it was going to be very difficult, but he's rebuilt himself.

"He is an extraordinary individual. And I think he has, and he's got pole positions and won races this year in a Ferrari. Who would have said that was possible last year?

"And I think we need to settle this in the team because there's a political problem in that team. For me, it seems like there's factions within the team that are shooting for one side or the other.

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1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill

"You can't have that if you're going to be an effective competitor against the Red Bulls, McLaren and Mercedes.”

And Hill believes Ferrari should throw all of its backing behind Hamilton if it is serious about ending its long wait for a world championship title.

"They [Ferrari] have invested all this in Lewis, they've got him on board, he is a massive name in the sport,” Hill said.

"If they have a competitive car next year, they could win the Drivers' Championship and the Constructors' Championship, and I can't see how they're going to win it if they have two drivers currently behaving the way they do, if Charles is constantly racing against Lewis like that.

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"So, you have to make a decision as a team principal how you're going to enter into the fray. And I think it makes sense to me to put all your eggs behind Lewis.

"You've got him there anyway. You've gone through all the pain and the investment to get him there. It would be a huge story, clearly. His eighth world title is just sitting there.

"Now Charles might say, well, this is totally unfair, you know, I've been here longer. But yes, you have been there longer, but look at the results.

"Lewis has got a valid point, which is he's there to make them win as a team, not just be a Ferrari driver."