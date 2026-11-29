Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed just how much damage was caused to George Russell’s Formula 1 car at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell led from pole position and looked to have the measure of his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli but his race was ultimately compromised by debris that became attached to his Mercedes car on the second lap of Sunday’s grand prix.

Debris was strewn across the track after Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad smashed into the polystyrene marker boards on the opening lap.

Mercedes unsuccessfully attempted to remove all of the debris from Russell’s car when he made his second pit stop and the 28-year-old Briton ultimately had to settle for second.

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After the race, Wolff revealed Russell was losing “almost a second a lap” due to the damage.

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“That was a very solid day,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1. “I don’t want to talk too much about good performances because I’m the miserable glass half-empty guy always, for the suffering of my team and my family.

“But the car was like on rails this weekend. We were sometimes more than a second quicker. Now we need to find out why that was, but I’m very happy about it.

“We discussed it in the morning that we would allow the racing, because we cannot ask any driver to give up a win, and that’s what we agreed this morning.

“Then obviously they came to close to my well-being, but George had a massive damage from debris. It looked like it could have almost been a second a lap. It looked like something’s exploded below the floor.

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“So, in that respect, he had no tools to fight back.”

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Russell suspected the debris had come from Isack Hadjar, who picked up early damage to the front wing of his Red Bull when he ran wide over the kerbs.

“The damage, I think it was from Hadjar's car, somehow just got perfectly wedged into my floor and it was moving around, and it just made the car really inconsistent,” Russell explained.

“So really surprised we still managed to bring it home in second place. I feel like we've had more things happen this year than I've had in my last probably 15 years combined of my career.

“It was weird, it was like it was lodged in on this kind of this rod that holds the front of the floor on and it was just moving up and down throughout the race.”

Russell, who was seen inspecting his car in parc ferme, confirmed the debris was still attached to his Mercedes after the race.

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“It was still very much there at the end. I tried removing it myself at the end of the race, but it was just so lodged on,” he said.

“It was impossible the team could have done anything in the pit stop without me being there for 60 seconds. They did their absolute best.”